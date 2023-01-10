Read full article on original website
KEYT
CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say the CIA chief has met with one of the country’s rival prime ministers in a rare visit by a senior U.S. official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations. The Tripoli-based government said Thursday that William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed economic and security issues. It posted a photo of the two. The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip. It followed the extradition last month of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on a commercial flight above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 270 people.
House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled House has voted to block oil from the country’s emergency stockpile from going to China. Republicans say the bill would help end what they call President Joe Biden’s “abuse of our strategic reserves.” Biden withdrew 180 million barrels from the reserve last year in a bid to halt rising gasoline prices after a ban on Russian oil imports following its invasion of Ukraine. Democrats say Republicans are trying to fix a problem of their own making. China is among numerous potential adversaries that buy U.S. oil after the GOP-led Congress lifted an export ban in 2015. Last year, millions of barrels of oil from the U.S. reserves wound up being exported to China.
US rolls out tool for Afghans in US to reunify with family members
The US State Department rolled out a tool for Afghans in the US under parolee status to begin the process of reunifying with their family members on Thursday, a State Department spokesperson told CNN. During the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 many Afghans fled the country on evacuation flights,...
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is nearing deals with two Pacific Island nations to extend ties that are considered critical to maintaining balance in the U.S.-China rivalry for influence in a region where the Chinese are rapidly expanding their economic, diplomatic and military clout. This week, the U.S....
World’s top chip maker mulls global expansion with plants in Europe, Japan
Semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) may expand its global manufacturing footprint even further. The company is considering opening its first plant in Europe and a second one in Japan, its CEO CC Wei said in an earnings call on Thursday. TSMC, which produces an estimated 90% of the...
UN chief: Rule of law risks becoming `Rule of Lawlessness’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the Rule of Lawlessness.” He pointed to a host of unlawful actions across the globe from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s illegal nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. He also cited the military takeover in Myanmar and the weak rule of law in Haiti. Guterres told the Security Council Thursday that in civilians are suffering the effects of conflicts and hunger while countries continue “to flout international law with impunity,”
Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country’s biggest criminal suspects as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside. The request to suspend the arrest orders against eight members of the so-called Gulf Clan was made by President Gustavo Petro’s peace commissioner in a letter dated Jan. 11 to Colombia’s chief prosecutor. Among those on the list is one individual wanted in Brooklyn federal court on U.S. narcotics charges. Colombia’s top law enforcement authority on Friday said there was no legal basis for Petro’s request.
Japan indicts man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors on Friday said they have indicted a man suspected of murdering former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year in a fatal shooting. Nara prosecutors’ office said in a statement it had indicted Tetsuya Yamagami on murder and firearms charges after Abe was shot dead on July 8 while giving a campaign speech on a street in the city.
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized an investigation of whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text of his...
Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday alleged that the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu with Clinton was an indication that his actions were “coordinated from abroad.” Dzmitryeu ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. Dzmitryeu was detained by security forces Wednesday and has been charged with “organizing riots.”
