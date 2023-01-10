Senior basketball player Amber Leggett has been back with the Troy University women’s basketball team for just three games but she’s already having an impact. Despite not playing for the first 13 games, Leggett is averaging nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game since her return on Jan. 5. Her production is clearly welcome but Leggett provides much more to the team, according to her coach.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO