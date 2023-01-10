Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Troy men, women pick up conference wins
Both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up conference wins on Thursday night. The women’s team (9-7, 4-1) defeated the ULM Warhawks by a score of 92-74 after a big second half. The two sides battled back-and-forth in the first half with the Trojans taking a 42-35 lead into halftime.
Troy Messenger
Leggett’s return energizes Trojans
Senior basketball player Amber Leggett has been back with the Troy University women’s basketball team for just three games but she’s already having an impact. Despite not playing for the first 13 games, Leggett is averaging nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game since her return on Jan. 5. Her production is clearly welcome but Leggett provides much more to the team, according to her coach.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
Troy Messenger
Historical marker honors the fight for voting rights in Pike County
On Friday, Jan. 13, a dedication was held at the Pike County Courthouse in Troy to unveil a historical marker that honors those that served the SCLC-SCOPE Project in 1965, a quest to register African Americans to vote. In 1965, African Americans that wanted to register to vote had to...
Troy Messenger
JCA presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show
The Johnson Center for the Arts proudly presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show. The reception for the Troy artist is set for 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 14. The public is invited. Holmes’ solo show fills the JCA’s lower gallery with a sampling of Holmes’ work,...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
Troy Messenger
Russell Thomas sworn in as sheriff
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas was sworn in for his eighth term of service to the people of Pike County on Friday afternoon by Pike County Probate Judge Michael Bunn. Thomas said, each time, he has taken the oath of office with great humility and appreciate to the citizens of Pike County.
WSFA
Man dead after incident in Montgomery Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an incident in Montgomery Wednesday morning. According to Montgomery police, the incident happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. Officers and medics were called to the scene after a report that someone had died. There, emergency officials found a man who and with fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0