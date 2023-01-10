Read full article on original website
Philip Lynwood Keel, Sr., 76, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 76-year-old Philip Lynwood Keel, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be at 10:30 Wednesday morning at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 4-8 Tuesday evening at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home, and on from 9:30 until the funeral hour...
Michael Lewis, 65, of Cadiz
Funeral mass for 65-year-old Michael Lewis, of Cadiz, will be 11 o’clock Tuesday morning at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Tuesday. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of...
Pam Clark Hummell, 70, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 70-year-old Pam Clark Hummell, of Hopkinsville, will be 11 o’clock Saturday morning at Riverside Cemetery. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert Ryan King, 41, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 41-year-old Robert Ryan King, of Hopkinsville, will be held in April. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
William Mark Fuller, 65, of Owensboro
Funeral services for 65-year-old William Mark Fuller, of Owensboro and formerly of Cadiz, will be noon Monday at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be at from 2-5 o’clock Sunday afternoon at the James H. Davis Funeral Home in Owensboro, and from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday at the church.
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Indictments Returned In Christian County
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments on charges of robbery and burglary. A true bill was returned on 53-year old Anthony McCoggle, whose listed on the indictment as a transient in Hopkinsville, on a single count of first-degree robbery. McCoggle was arrested in December in connection to a...
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
Obituaries Jan. 10, 2023
Frances Christine Ratterree, 94, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. She was born to Elsworth and Hallie Shelton Williams on Oct. 28, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky. They preceded her in death. She was a good, kind, and loving wife to Allen Brice Ratterree for...
HES Working To Replace Defective Purple LED Streetlamps
Though a fitting tribute to the artist formerly known as Prince, the purple streetlights of Hopkinsville were not intentional. And soon, they’ll all be replaced. Thursday afternoon, officials with the City of Hopkinsville announced that these high-efficiency LED lights were manufactured with a defect — one that causes their normal white light to eventually turn a darker hue.
Trigg High School Students Prepare For Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Trigg County High School students Bianca Cunningham and Dasha Nsubuga Barnes are preparing for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration in Cadiz. They will provide the pre-speech and main speech together at the event. Cunningham said her goal is to educate other students on Martin Luther King, Jr.
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed by Estate of Trigg County Man
The estate of a Trigg County man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging his death while in custody was the result of negligence by the sheriff’s department and the Christian County Jail. Lena Akers, the mother of Dylan Akers, filed the lawsuit last month, naming...
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Russellville Road Truck Theft
A truck was reported stolen on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 1989 blue Chevrolet pickup truck was taken while the owner left it unattended and warming up around 11 pm. The truck is valued at $1,200 and no arrest has been made.
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
Car And Money Stolen On Berkeley Court
A car and money were reported stolen on Berkeley Court in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a Ford Fusion valued at $10,050 was taken and later recovered undamaged. Money that was inside the car was apparently taken and has not been recovered. Police say the keys to the vehicle had been left inside the vehicle when it was taken.
Judge Sets February Hearing In 2006 Hopkinsville Murder
The attorney for one of two women charged in a 2006 Christian County murder asked for a hearing to be set in February for more time to review discovery. Lashanda Person and her attorney, Brandi Jones, along with Annastaja Hathway and her attorney, Doug Moore appeared before Circuit Court Judge Andrew Self for a hearing Wednesday afternoon. Jones asked for another pretrial conference to be set on February 8th in order to allow her time to review the discovery and to keep the case on track.
Attendance Still A Concern As Trigg Schools Begins Spring Semester
A growing problem across Kentucky and in other pockets of the United States, the Trigg County Board of Education closed its first meeting of 2023 Thursday night with a dire discussion — again revisiting average daily attendance (ADA) issues plaguing the district. As things stand now, Director of Personnel...
Man arrested, two women hospitalized in knife attack in Hopkins County
Two women are in the hospital and a man is facing felony charges after a knife attack in Hopkins County, Kentucky, according to state police. The Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker of Dawson Springs was arrested in the incident. According to KSP, troopers were called to help...
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery
A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
