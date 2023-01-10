Read full article on original website
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and...
Missouri regulators say they’re close to naming marijuana chief equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators. Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”. More...
'Birds of Missouri: Winter Survival' examines area birds
Possessing the right tools is the key to survival for birds. How do birds survive the winter in Missouri’s habitats? Specialized structures that act as tools to help forage or hunt for food, build shelters or keep out January’s wintery chill are how they survive the winter, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Centreville woman dies on I-70 in St. Charles County after truck strikes guardrail
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 34-year-old Metro East woman died Friday after her pickup truck struck a guardrail on westbound Interstate 70 west of Bryan Road. Anisha L. Kyles of Centreville was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 around 6:30 a.m. near the highway's 215-mile marker when she hit the back of a Jeep Wrangler, causing her truck to veer off the road, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
