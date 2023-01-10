Conservative group starts campaign urging Congress to push past 'political gridlock'

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Schumer vows to fight ‘tooth and nail’ if McCarthy pursues ‘ultra MAGA’ agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday that the new Republican majority in the House is throwing away a chance at bipartisanship and vowed to oppose Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) if he governs to the right. Schumer accused McCarthy, who won the gavel with concessions to the conservative wing...
AOL Corp
Don't tell anyone, but Democrats and Republicans agree on fixing Congress and have even been working on it
House Republicans who blocked Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership repeated a mantra during the four-day leadership fight that ended after several rounds of dealmaking: Congress is “broken,” they said. It can sound like a talking point, one that’s been recycled year after year to bash the...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Don Bacon says both parties should view national debt default as 'real threat'
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB) thinks both political parties should be making effort to meet halfway to treat the "real threat" of a national debt default seriously. Bacon said in a Sunday interview on ABC News' "This Week" that controlling reckless spending is part of the mission Republicans want to tackle as they continue the transition into taking control of the lower chamber.
Washington Examiner
Biden's deceit follows him to the border
Politicians have been lying to their constituents forever. But here in America, a country built by and for the people, our elected representatives are supposed to operate by a higher standard. In recent years, however, too many U.S. politicians think they can ignore the repercussions of their lies. There tend...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Washington Examiner
2023 can become the new year of licensing reform
New Year’s resolutions can kickstart a good year coming out of the holiday season. In our own lives, we typically focus on things such as exercising, eating healthier, or spending more time with family. As we begin 2023, we should also use this opportunity to set goals for legislatures,...
Washington Examiner
Rep. Jim Jordan condemns White House for 'lack of transparency' in classified documents discovery
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized the Biden administration's "lack of transparency" over the three batches of classified documents found in President Joe Biden's possession. Since November, three batches of classified documents have been found at the Penn-Biden Center and the president's Wilmington, Delaware, home — all of which date back to Biden's time as vice president in the Obama-Biden Administration.
Washington Examiner
Fifteen is the magic number for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
The process may not have been pretty. But a win’s a win. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slogged it out through more than four days of balloting among lawmakers to claim the House speakership in the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 7. McCarthy, who first won his House seat in 2006, claimed the gavel on the 15th ballot — the most in a speaker’s election by House members since before the Civil War.
Washington Examiner
What's at stake in the Left's war on women
A decade ago, the phrase "war on women" was everywhere. Democrats, ever eager to paint Republicans as hateful toward women, used it constantly. The term was born out of a push to make abortion more palatable. The GOP's "war" was supposedly going to limit the freedoms of American women on various fronts. Now, the term "war on women" seems to have disappeared. In its place is a real war on women, waged by the Left.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy’s on a roll, approval up, GOP support is 3-1
That gavel looks good in the grip of newly installed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). In just his first week on the job, and after drawn-out balloting to win it, Republicans have swung behind him in full force, according to a new survey. What’s more, his approval among all voters...
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: Biden gets his own ‘special counsel’
This week’s White House report card finds President Joe Biden in potential legal trouble for having stashes of classified documents from his time as vice president in the garage of his Wilmington, Del., lakefront home and University of Pennsylvania office. While it is unclear what the documents improperly, and...
Washington Examiner
Young voters stepping away from both parties: Poll
Younger United States voters are drifting from both parties and instead registering as independent. A Gallup poll shows that overall, 41% of young voters identify as independent, compared to 28% identifying as Democrat and the same amount identifying as Republican. The poll, which shows an average of identification from 1988-2022,...
Washington Examiner
Rep. James Comer says Biden's Delaware home is a 'crime scene' in classified docs discovery
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said President Joe Biden's Delaware home is equivalent to a "crime scene" following the revelation that classified documents dating back to the president's days as vice president were found in his garage. Three troves of classified documents have been found since early November, with the third...
Washington Examiner
Davos explains itself: The exclusive interview with the World Economic Forum
Just three years after former President Donald Trump made headlines at Davos, the World Economic Forum's annual marquee event has cemented itself as a bogeyman in populist circles on the Left and Right. Ahead of this year's Davos meeting, the WEF's Paul Smyke, the head of the regional agenda, North...
Washington Examiner
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Washington Examiner
Hunter Biden among the storm clouds circling president’s reelection decision
Hunter Biden could soon face federal charges over his tax dealings, adding to the legal controversies surrounding President Joe Biden ahead of his expected reelection bid. Looming above Biden’s decision over whether to seek the White House again is the possible indictment of his son Hunter in a Justice Department investigation led by David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, after months of investigations.
Washington Examiner
Biden reboots border immigration strategy
President Joe Biden’s border strategy has entered a new phase as the White House moves to curb the swell of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in a test of his campaign promise to restore asylum access. The border crisis remains a liability for Biden as...
Comments / 0