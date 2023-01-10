Read full article on original website
Related
KXRM
Switchbacks FC head coach Brendan Burke to join MLS’ Houston Dynamo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Following two seasons in which Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC made two playoff appearances, head coach Brendan Burke will return to Major League Soccer as an assistant coach with Houston Dynamo FC. The USL Championship and Switchbacks FC made the announcement Friday, mentioning an undisclosed transfer fee. “At first, the idea […]
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Chicago, IL
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0