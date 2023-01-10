Read full article on original website
Who is Robert Hur, special counsel in Biden documents case?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney for Maryland nominated by then-President Donald Trump, will serve as special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and at an office in Washington. Hur is taking the job from the top Justice Department prosecutor in Chicago, John Lausch, who was earlier assigned by the department to investigate the matter. Lausch recommended to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week that a special counsel be appointed. Hur served as U.S. attorney in Maryland from 2018 to 2021. Prior to that, he was principal associate attorney general under Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
‘Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys,’ Proud Boys member said on Jan. 6, prosecutors say as trial begins
Dozens of messages, social media posts and videos show that leaders of the far-right Proud Boys not only planned for the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack but recruited others to help stop Joe Biden from becoming president, federal prosecutors said Thursday during opening statements in the seditious conspiracy trial.
Inside a White House in the dark on Biden’s classified documents crisis
The discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s private office in Washington, DC — and subsequently his home in Wilmington, Delaware — has cast a shadow over the White House in recent days, as some of the president’s closest allies and senior officials have been left entirely in the dark on a political crisis enveloping the White House.
Biden’s whirlwind final days as vice president had aides scrambling to close his White House office
The early days of 2017 were a whirlwind for Vice President Joe Biden: swearing in a new Congress, a surprise Medal of Freedom, a speech at Davos and one final trip to Ukraine. Partly to wrap up his policy portfolios, partly to tout his accomplishments, and partly to occupy himself following the death of his son a year earlier, Biden thrust himself into work in a final sprint to mark what then appeared to be the end of a four-decade run at the highest levels of government.
Key questions and what’s next in the Biden special counsel probe
President Joe Biden is now facing a special counsel investigation after Obama-era classified files were found at his private office in Washington and his home in Delaware. Former US attorney Robert Hur will lead the probe into the handling of the documents from when Biden was vice president. This is...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
NSA director pushes Congress to renew surveillance powers
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top U.S. intelligence official is urging Congress to renew sweeping powers granted to American spy agencies to surveil and examine communications. Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency, is opening what will likely be a contentious debate over provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Nakasone argued on Thursday that “we have saved lives” because of FISA’s Section 702. But the bipartisan consensus in favor of expanded surveillance authorities in the years after Sept. 11 has given way to increased skepticism, especially among Republicans who believe those powers were wielded against former President Donald Trump.
EXPLAINER: List of states banning TikTok grows
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and North Carolina have joined at least 22 other states in banning the popular social media app TikTok on state-owned devices, including Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and South Dakota. Congress also recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security. TikTok...
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
NEW YORK (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s. Excerpts of Trump’s October deposition were released publicly Friday. They reveal a contentious battle between Trump and a lawyer for columnist E. Jean Carroll who questioned him. Also Friday, a federal judge refused a request by Trump’s lawyers to toss out two lawsuits by Carroll alleging defamation and rape. An April trial is planned. Trump says the encounter with Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.
Biden to host Netherlands’ Rutte for White House talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the White House for talks that are expected to center on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, in announcing Tuesday’s meeting, called the Netherlands “a very key supporter of security assistance in Ukraine.” Kirby noted the Netherlands has already contributed $3 billion to support Ukraine and has committed to spend $1 billion more. The two leaders also plan to discuss the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.
CIA chief in rare visit to Libya, meets Tripoli-based PM
TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libyan officials say the CIA chief has met with one of the country’s rival prime ministers in a rare visit by a senior U.S. official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations. The Tripoli-based government said Thursday that William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed economic and security issues. It posted a photo of the two. The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip. It followed the extradition last month of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on a commercial flight above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing 270 people.
New House 'Anti-Woke Caucus' will push back on 'wokeness tyranny' in schools, military, govt, GOP rep says
Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana will push back on the "wokeness" agenda in Congress and in businesses and schools across the country with a new "Anti-Woke Caucus."
What we know about Joe Biden’s private office where classified documents were found
It was an office fit for a former vice president working in Washington — dark hardwood floors, plush seating and a spacious desk set to a lofty backdrop of the Capitol building. This week, what took place inside that office — a think tank where President Joe Biden spent...
Brazil reckons with artistic treasures ruined in riot
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The horde of rioters who invaded government buildings on Jan. 8 in an attack on Brazil’s democracy left behind a trail of destruction whose full scope is only now coming into full view. Following a painstaking survey of the ruins, the national artistic heritage...
Photo with Clinton used against jailed Belarus politician
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian investigators are using a photo of an opposition politician shaking hands with former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as evidence in a criminal case tied to the mass protests after Belarus’ disputed 2020 presidential election. The Investigative Committee of Belarus on Friday alleged that the photo of Andrey Dzmitryeu with Clinton was an indication that his actions were “coordinated from abroad.” Dzmitryeu ran in the election against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko and is now facing up to four years in prison over his involvement in the protests. Dzmitryeu was detained by security forces Wednesday and has been charged with “organizing riots.”
