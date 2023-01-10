ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room

The New York Giants on Sunday pulled off a big 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round of the playoffs, and they celebrated accordingly. Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a monster game with 8 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in his team’s victory. After the game, Hodgins shared a... The post Giants players celebrate win over Vikings by dancing in locker room appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Raptors 905 edge Skyforce in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. (SKYFORCE) – The Sioux Falls Skyforce lost just their second home game in the last seven in a 126-123 Elam Ending overtime contest at the Sanford Pentagon to Raptors 905.   Mychal Mulder (25 points on 8-18 FGA and six rebounds) and Jamaree Bouyea (25 points on 11-20 FGA, six assists and […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD

