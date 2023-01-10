ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian woman shoved to ground in Manhattan’s Herald Square by stranger in hate crime attack

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

An Asian woman was shoved to the ground in Manhattan’s Herald Square by a bigoted stranger who derided her heritage, police said Tuesday.

The creep came up behind the 56-year-old victim and shoved her to the ground without warning at about 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 near Sixth Ave. and W. 33rd St., cops said.

“Stupid Asian b---h,” the attacker yelled, according to police. “Do you want another one?”

The woman hurt her arm but did not need medical attention.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as about 5-feet-6 and 155 pounds with a large build, short dark hair, full beard and light complexion. He was wearing a red hoodie with white lettering on the back, camouflage sweatpants over black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

