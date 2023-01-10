Kaila Ru is off to continue her college volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level, but in more ways than one, she’ll always be at Polk State College. Ru achieved Polk State Volleyball immortality this month when a replica of her jersey was placed above the stands at the Health Center on the Winter Haven Campus. The tradition began under Head Coach German Del Valle to honor players recognized as NJCAA All-Americans.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO