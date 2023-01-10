ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Polk State Foundation scholarship application will open February 1

The Polk State College Foundation’s application for scholarships for the 2023-2024 Academic Year will be open from February 1 through February 28. The Foundation awards approximately $1.4 million in scholarships to Polk State students annually. Students can visit polk.academicworks.com for more information and to complete the scholarship application process.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Ru caps legendary Polk State Volleyball career with jersey dedication

Kaila Ru is off to continue her college volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level, but in more ways than one, she’ll always be at Polk State College. Ru achieved Polk State Volleyball immortality this month when a replica of her jersey was placed above the stands at the Health Center on the Winter Haven Campus. The tradition began under Head Coach German Del Valle to honor players recognized as NJCAA All-Americans.
