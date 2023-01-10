Read full article on original website
polk.edu
Polk State’s collegiate high schools invite students, parents to info sessions
Polk State College’s three collegiate high schools have joined efforts to recruit and admit students for the 2023-2024 Academic Year, starting with the opening of a single application for Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School, Polk State Lakeland Collegiate High School, and Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate High School.
wmfe.org
Eatonville residents speak out against sale of land where oldest Black school used to stand
The site of the first school for Black children in Central Florida is up for grabs as Orange County Public Schools prepares to close the deal to sell the 100 acres of land on which it once stood in March. Some residents want the town of Eatonville to regain ownership...
polk.edu
Polk State Foundation scholarship application will open February 1
The Polk State College Foundation’s application for scholarships for the 2023-2024 Academic Year will be open from February 1 through February 28. The Foundation awards approximately $1.4 million in scholarships to Polk State students annually. Students can visit polk.academicworks.com for more information and to complete the scholarship application process.
Lakeland Electric to implode two structures at McIntosh Power Plant
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 260-foot and 90-foot structure at Lakeland's McIntosh Power Plant will be destroyed in a controlled implosion Saturday morning, according to Lakeland Electric. East Lake Parker Drive will close for about two hours to maintain an exclusion zone around the demolition site, Polk County authorities explained...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
Man threatens to have gun at Polk State College, deputies say
A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he yelled that he had a gun while arguing with his girlfriend at Polk State College, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Friday night is going to be a First Warning Weather Night from 12...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
mynews13.com
Black Lives Matter group calls for legal action against 4 Lakeland officers
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Black Lives Matter group of Polk County is calling for the resignation of four Lakeland police officers and the city’s police chief after a traffic stop caught on video got violent. What You Need To Know. Antwan Glover was tased, hit in face during...
Freeze Watch issued for parts of Pasco, Hernando, Citrus counties
A Freeze Watch has been issued for northern parts of the Tampa Bay area Friday, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
polk.edu
Ru caps legendary Polk State Volleyball career with jersey dedication
Kaila Ru is off to continue her college volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level, but in more ways than one, she’ll always be at Polk State College. Ru achieved Polk State Volleyball immortality this month when a replica of her jersey was placed above the stands at the Health Center on the Winter Haven Campus. The tradition began under Head Coach German Del Valle to honor players recognized as NJCAA All-Americans.
Trash troubles for Lake County residents continue into the new year
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — When Lake County contracted with a new waste company for residential waste collection last year, residents expected some hiccups. With the new year, some residents still wait for their recyclables and yard waste to be picked up. Lake County resident Jody Mullens said the problems...
Tampa Republican wants stiffer penalties for refusing a breathalyzer
People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Lakeland Man Who Owes $30,000 In Child Support
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jose Cruz Tinoco, who has a warrant for non-payment of child support in the amount of $30,000. He’s 5’9″ tall and 220 lbs, with brown eyes. His last known address is on Highland
