longisland.com
Plori Greek Restaurant Opens in Carle Place
Plori, a new Greek restaurant has opened in Carle Place replacing Italian eatery Cafe Formaggio. The space has been opened up and the decor is light, with a nautical feel of whites and natural wood giving the sense of a beachside village restaurant. According to the owners, “plori” is the...
longisland.com
January is “Bark in the Mew Year” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter with Discounted Adoption Fees
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the new year with its “Bark in the Mew Year” promotion, featuring $65 pet adoptions now through the month of January. The normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat. Every adoption...
longisland.com
Assemblyman Ra Introduces Praise Our Police Program to Local School Districts
In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square) introduced his Praise Our Police (POP) program to local school districts in the 19th Assembly District. This program provided students with an opportunity to express their gratitude and appreciation to law enforcement officers. Students created banners, posters and...
longisland.com
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens Feb. 3 in Westbury
More than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh come to life at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. The three-dimensional sensory extravaganza featuring one of the world's most influential artists will take place at Samanea New York in Westbury beginning Friday, February 3. Become one...
longisland.com
NCPD Announces Arrests from "Project 21" Initiative Targeting Alcohol, Tobacco Sold to Minors
The Eighth Precinct reports the arrest of three (3) men during the “Project 21” initiative, which targets the sale of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products to minors. The initiative was conducted on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Nassau County. According to officers, the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit...
longisland.com
NCPD: Queens Man Arrested After Attempted Street Robbery of Woman in East Meadow
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Queens man for a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:25 pm in East Meadow. According to detectives, a female employee, 26, was returning to Nassau University Medical Center located at 2201 Hempstead Turnpike, when she was approached by an unknown male on the east side of the building.
longisland.com
Skateboarding Teen in Critical Condition after Struck by Hicksville Motorist
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident that occurred at 2:26 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Hicksville. According to detectives, a male victim, 17, was riding his skateboard westbound on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane when he was stuck by a male, 19, driving a 2012 Honda Pilot, also traveling westbound.
