Related
Governor Hobbs Releases Executive Budget Plans
On Friday, Governor Katie Hobbs released her executive budget priorities with a focus on investing in public education, securing the state’s water future, and tackling the affordable housing crisis among a list of other issues. Hobbs is on a mission to undo the expansion of a school voucher program...
Top 10 Most Popular Neighborhoods For Home Sales in Arizona
Arizona is just coming off of a crazy real estate roller coaster ride and anyone in the business or a resident who was involved in Arizona real estate transactions 2021 and 2022 knows how challenging it has been. Opendoor analyzed data and released the top ZIP codes in Arizona and...
Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Statewide Campaign for Male Mentors
A valley non-profit is calling to the community and asking for help from male mentors. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ), along with chapters across the state of Arizona, is leveraging National Mentoring Month to highlight the tremendous demand for male mentors across the state. Potential Big Brothers are urged to step up and support local youth through one-to-one mentoring.
ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – January 13-16
Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m....
