ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Idaho8.com

Daredevil Robbie Knievel, son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60

Robbie Knievel, who followed in the daredevil footsteps of his father Evel Knievel, died Friday, according to his brother, Kelly. “He was in hospice for about four days. He had advanced pancreatic cancer,” Kelly Knievel told CNN. “He knew he was sick for probably six months.”. Robbie Knievel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy