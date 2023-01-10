Finding for Recovery of $7,225 Issued Against Former Fiscal Officer of College Township in Knox County

Read full article on original website
Related
10TV
Man killed in Marion County fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a structure fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to the Scioto Valley Fire Department. The fire began at 17 South High Street, next to J.C.'s Pizza in LaRue just before 8:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was contained after several hours.
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
Knox Pages
Knox County marriage license teases story: “Changed our minds”
DANVILLE -- Sometimes a piece of paper provokes questions. Just such a piece of paper can be found in the Knox County probate court records. It is dated Jan. 9, 1915, and it is a marriage certificate for Edwin V. Gray of Spangler, Pennsylvania, and Martha E. Holmes of Danville. The odd thing is, the marriage apparently never happened.
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
Ohio family sues bars for wrongful death
The video above shows a press conference held by the family’s attorney regarding their lawsuit. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of […]
Ohio woman lost $1,500 in government grant scam
"They wanted me to buy three gift cards for $500 each," Glaser said. "And then, they would send me, the next day, the $50,000."
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
WKYC
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
columbusneighborhoods.org
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Jan 13, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A caller reported a deer in his back yard needed dispatched. The deer was dispatched without incident. Deputies responded to a singular vehicle crash involving a deer on Newark Road. When deputies arrived the vehicle was disabled with airbag deployment. The individual declined medical services and a report was filed on the complaint;s behalf.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
WSYX ABC6
Police: 2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wedgewood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on Wedgewood Drive Friday night. Columbus police received a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Wedgewood Drive around 10:57 p.m. Officers at the scene found two men, ages 20 and 26, suffering...
Infant survives fatal crash
HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Police say one person is dead following a fatal, two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lyme Township, Huron County. 28-year-old Lacey Gerich of Norwalk was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson of Section Line 30 with a one-year-old infant in the right rear passenger side seat.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Self Storage Property Manager Position Available
AAA Storage of Mount Vernon, a locally owned and operated Self-Storage Business, is looking for a General Manager. This position will be 5 days per week and must be able to work Saturdays. Your time will be focused at our Mount Vernon, Ohio locations but may share time with our Centerburg and Utica locations. Having excellent customer service is a must along with the ability to work with others.
daltonkidronnews.com
Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes
A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
10TV
Columbus police searching for 2 teens accused of stealing vehicle, leading officers on high-speed chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two teenage boys who were allegedly involved in a high-speed chase that ended near the Linden area Friday morning. The chase reportedly started around 4 a.m. Police said the juveniles, who are potential homicide suspects, were flagged for driving...
Comments / 0