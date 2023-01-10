ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

Comments / 2

bluebonnetnews.com

Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison

A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car

PANOLA COUNTY – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. According to our news partner KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315. Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement. “The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff. Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Madison County Sheriff searching for wanted man

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man. 42-year-old Gary Dewayne Beene has a listed address in Normangee. He is known to frequent Madison County and surrounding counties – specifically the Leon and Grimes Counties. Beene has recently been sighted in North Zulch.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
CLEVELAND, TX
KTRE

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
LUFKIN, TX
KBTX.com

Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
MADISONVILLE, TX

