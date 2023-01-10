Read full article on original website
Related
bluebonnetnews.com
Man awaiting murder trial in Liberty County killed in prison
A man facing a murder charge in Liberty County reportedly was bludgeoned to death by his cellmate at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville, Texas. According to a statement from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Daniel Luken, 56, was found by TDCJ staff in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in his cell with “injuries consistent with a physical assault.”
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
ktbb.com
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. According to our news partner KETK, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into Panola County on Highway 315. Panola County deputies and officers with the Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office also helped Nacogdoches and Rusk County law enforcement. “The fleeing car was traveling at an excess of 100 mph and was passing multiple vehicles in an unsafe manner,” said Cutter Clinton, the Panola County Sheriff. Deputies set up spikes on Highway 359 near Southside Baptist Church and constables set up spikes on Lasalle Parkway. The driver was able to avoid the spikes, and they allegedly swerved at a constable, who discharged their service pistol and shot the tires.
fox44news.com
Madison County Sheriff searching for wanted man
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man. 42-year-old Gary Dewayne Beene has a listed address in Normangee. He is known to frequent Madison County and surrounding counties – specifically the Leon and Grimes Counties. Beene has recently been sighted in North Zulch.
East Texas man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, a Lufkin man was sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in East Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. After being busted for a drug trafficking crime, Fabian Fernando Hernandez was found to be in possession of a firearm and pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2022. […]
Suspects held on $1M bonds after Newton Police chief was injured in Saturday morning shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A bulletproof vest may have saved the life of the Newton Police Chief after he was shot in the back while helping enforce an eviction. It happened Saturday morning. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
KLTV
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
KLTV
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Four people are dead and a child is injured after they were each shot in the head in a home in Cleveland Friday night, WOIO reports. Police say Angelic Gonzalez, 34, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and Jayden Baez, 16, were all found dead at the scene. Anthony Boothe, 48, died on Sunday in the hospital and his 8-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
KTRE
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a truck crashed off the road in a single-vehicle wreck. Lufkin police responded to a crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 900 block of Southwood Drive. A man lost control of his Ford pickup, left the road and flipped several times according to a release from Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. The release said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
BREAKING: One Person Dies in Overnight Accident in Lufkin, Texas
The Lufkin Police Department is reporting a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night which resulted in the death of the lone occupant of the vehicle. According to the police report, the man was southbound in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m. The man reportedly lost control of his...
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
Texas Rangers investigating those who could have helped Sabine County murderer in his escape
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers is leading the investigation to determine if anyone may have helped convicted murderer Matthew Edgar hide from law enforcement in Sabine County for nearly a year. Edgar, 26, was convicted in connection with the 2020 death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19,...
KLTV
Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This January marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, and 13.5 million people are stalked annually. The event is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime. Arlandus Chimney is a sixth-degree black belt in Nacogdoches. For 31 years,...
Aggravated assault call leads to drug bust in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A call for an alleged aggravated assault on Monday led to officials reportedly seizing more than $1,000 in cash, several guns and drugs from a Redland residence. Angelina County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just occurred with both parties still on the scene around […]
KTRE
‘Sweet soul’: Search continues for Jasper County woman missing 15 months
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been 15 months since a 31-year-old Jasper County mother was last seen. There is an $11,900 reward for any information leading to the whereabouts of Cristi Ruso. Ruso was last seen by family on Oct. 21, 2021. Her disappearance is still a mystery...
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
Comments / 2