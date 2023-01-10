Dual British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari has been executed in Iran, according to state media.Earlier this week, the family of Akbari said it had been asked to go to his prison for a “final visit” and that he had been moved to solitary confinement, as Britain repeated its call for Tehran not to carry out the execution.“Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him,” the British foreign secretary, James Cleverly had tweeted this week.“This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.”But early on Saturday, state...

32 MINUTES AGO