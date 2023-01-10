Unable to reach a settlement, feuding factions of Horry County GOP set for another court date

Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Columbus County Republican Party calls for DA’s removal following sheriff controversy
The Columbus County Republican Party is calling for the removal of District Attorney Jon David, who led a months-long effort to get the county’s controversial sheriff out of office. Sammy Hinson, chairman of the group, described David’s attempts to remove Republican Jody Greene as sheriff as a “set up”...
WECT
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
Man sentenced for role in Myrtle Beach double homicide at Allen’s Food Basket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Friday for his role in a Myrtle Beach double homicide, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Tyrese Dashawn Lighty, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison in the deaths of Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods […]
WMBF
Parent sues Horry County Schools, Ocean Bay Elementary in connection to suspected abuse case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The parent of one of the students connected to an alleged abuse case at Ocean Bay Elementary is suing the school and the district. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by John Doe, who is listed as the parent of Jane Doe, who is described as a non-verbal special needs student who attended Ocean Bay Elementary School from August 2021 – May 2022.
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Georgetown man sentenced for drug, assault charges
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to several charges, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery, according to authorities. The assault and […]
Florence County postal worker among 3 charged in million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County U.S. Postal Service worker was among three people charged in a million dollar COVID-19 aid fraud ring, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Cherry Lewis, 43, of Johnsonville, was one of the three people charged on Friday, according to the release. Keisha […]
WMBF
AG’s Office takes over case of HCS teacher, principal charged in connection to abuse case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will now handle the case of a Horry County Schools special education teacher accused of abusing students and the principal who allegedly failed to report it. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and...
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. According to GCSO, a residence on Fair Lane with two people inside was struck by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Sometime later, shots were fired on a home on Lot Drive […]
FOX Carolina
Johnsonville USPS worker charged in alleged million-dollar COVID financial aid fraud ring
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Three United States Postal Service workers have been charged for their participation in an alleged fraud scheme involving coronavirus relief funds, including a USPS worker from Florence County. The U.S. Department of Justice said the scheme involved around 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications, the majority of...
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
Man faces 6 counts of attempted murder in connection with Halloween night shooting in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a Halloween night shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13. Jamarion Dakwane Sherman of Conway allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop that had six people inside. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WMBF
Residents pack first Horry County Council meeting of the year to voice concerns of proposed development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -The first Horry County Council meeting of the new year is officially in the books. It was packed with residents with strong opinions regarding a proposed development along Highway 501 near Legends Drive. “I just don’t see the benefit to the area or the community, if...
WECT
One dead in suspected homicide in Columbus County
Local leaders continue discussion on how to spend opioid settlement funds. Nearly 100 people died from drug overdoses in New Hanover County in 2021, marking the fifth-highest overdose death rate among North Carolina’s 100 counties. Opponents of bump stock ban say reversal is about Congressional power, not gun control.
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
