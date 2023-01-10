Read full article on original website
RI SCHOOL CHOICE FAIR
RI SCHOOL CHOICE FAIR to FEATURE NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED SCHOOL CHOICE ICONS as KEYNOTE SPEAKERS. WHO: Rhode Island Families for School Choice is a local advocacy group, working closely with National School Choice Week, seeking to empower every RI family to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs of each student by advancing public policies and providing a voice for school choice.
RHODE ISLAND REPRESENTATIVE MIA ACKERMAN HONORED
STATE HOUSE – The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network and Brown University’s Legoretta Cancer Center have honored House Deputy Majority Whip Mia Ackerman for her legislative contributions to cancer prevention and treatment. Representative Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) received the organizations’ Public Service Award for her...
RHODE ISLAND SOCIETY OF CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS
RISCPA/RI Business Forum to host historic networking event and VIP Reception Cranston, RI. RISCPA/RI Business Forum will host the largest event in their history January 25th at Bally’s Twin River Event Center. The 2023 Annual Networking Gala and VIP Reception, hosted by Grand Admirals Ernie Almonte and Bill Pirolli – (past AICPA chairs) and RISCPA’s Board of Directors, is historic and will mark the first time any state has hosted an all-star line up of AICPA and national financial leaders under one roof.
