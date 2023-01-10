ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now hiring

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up, depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Agreement signed for investment of plateau medical center

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of […]
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital seeks to expand team at career fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of their ongoing mission of making communities healthier, Raleigh General Hospital sought out new additions to the team at Friday’s career fair event. Beginning at 8:00am, Raleigh General set up shop at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, opening the doors to potential...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia

(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis. Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK

Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road

UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County Commission meeting agenda released

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include testing and funding for the Paint Creek area spill, Gauley River PSD Board appointments,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Deputy wins award for service

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City for 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City. There will be 14 restaurants participating in the event set for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 offering a three-course meal, appetizer, entrée and dessert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person. The restaurants participating...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Despite the snow that is on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, the damage has already been done in southern West Virginia. Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, the mountain state is in the midst of a record snowless season.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
CHARLESTON, WV

