Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now hiring
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up, depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.
Agreement signed for investment of plateau medical center
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Vandalia Health System (Vandalia Health), which is the parent company for Charleston Area Medical Center, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Plateau Medical Center from a subsidiary of Community Health Systems. The transaction will go through regular approvals and the deal is expected to close by the end of […]
Raleigh General Hospital seeks to expand team at career fair event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of their ongoing mission of making communities healthier, Raleigh General Hospital sought out new additions to the team at Friday’s career fair event. Beginning at 8:00am, Raleigh General set up shop at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, opening the doors to potential...
Tree Knocks Down Powerline in Charleston, West Virginia
(WOWK) – At 12:53 PM a tree fell on a powerline near the Hillcrest Drive and YMCA Drive intersection leaving 68 customers without power and blocking the road for hours. Appalachian Power crews worked nonstop to restore power and clear the road back up. Power has been restored to the area, but the road remained […]
Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis. Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public […]
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Downed tree, power lines close Kanawha County, West Virginia, road
UPDATE: (5:45 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023) – Hillcrest Drive in Charleston has reopened after downed trees and power lines closed the roadway this afternoon. Kanawha County 911 officials say Cane Fork Road in Loudendale remains closed between Ferrell Hollow and Loudendale Lane due to trees and power lines that fell this morning. Dispatchers say the roadway will remain closed for another three to four hours.
Fayette County Commission meeting agenda released
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include testing and funding for the Paint Creek area spill, Gauley River PSD Board appointments,...
Local Deputy wins award for service
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
Charleston Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City for 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Restaurant Week is back in the Capitol City. There will be 14 restaurants participating in the event set for Jan. 30-Feb. 4 offering a three-course meal, appetizer, entrée and dessert – from a selected menu for a set fee per person. The restaurants participating...
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
Charleston Restaurant Week returns to West Virginia for 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The annual Charleston Restaurant Week is coming back to the Capitol City! Charleston Restaurant Week runs Monday, Jan. 30 through Saturday, Feb 4, 2023. As part of the event, 14 local restaurants will offer a three-course meal – appetizer, entrée and desert – from a selected menu for a set fee […]
Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record
Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Despite the snow that is on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, the damage has already been done in southern West Virginia. Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, the mountain state is in the midst of a record snowless season.
Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
