411mania.com
Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon
In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.
AEW News: Jade Cargill Hits Another Milestone As TBS Champion, Official Final Fantasy Account Acknowledges Kenny Omega, Vince Vaughn Poses With Adam Cole and Britt Baker
– Jade Cargill, the first and only AEW TBS champion, has hit another milestone in her reign. She has been champion for 373 days, giving her the longest reign of any woman in AEW history. She beat Hikaru Shida’s 372 day reign as AEW Women’s World Champion to hit that mark.
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday
– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that...
Various News: Dave Bautista Hypes Upcoming Film, Kelly Kelly Celebrates Birthday
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista hyped his upcoming film, Knock at the Cabin, which arrives in theaters next month. The film arrives in theaters on February 3. Bautista tweeted, “I ain’t givin’ away no spoilers, but let me tell you, @KnockAtTheCabin is gonna have you on the edge of your seat until the very end. Don’t miss it in theaters 2.3.23 #Knockatthecabin @MNightShyamalan”
Gunther On A Possible Royal Rumble Appearance, Adapting To Main Roster
Gunther recently discussed the possibility of a Royal Rumble appearance and adapting to fit the main roster. The Intercontinental Champion, who successfully defended the title against Braun Strowman on Smackdown, touched on the topics during his interview with the Dallas Morning News. Highlights are below:. On potentially appearing in the...
Vinnie Stigma Wants CM Punk To Contribute To A Song
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song. He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”
Update On Nick Khan’s Role in WWE Following Recent Changes, Vince McMahon’s Involvement
As previously reported, there has been some major changes in WWE in the past week. Vince McMahon returned as the chairman of the board, while six members of the Board of Directors either resigned or were replaced. That includes Stephanie McMahon, who announced her departure earlier this week. This is all due to the company reportedly preparing for a possible sale.
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Viewership and Rating Rise For Latest Young Rock Episode
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the one that aired last week. The show had 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.3, which is the highest since...
Alexa Bliss Comments on Logan Paul’s Former Pet Pig Being Rescued
– TMZ Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, asking her about Logan Paul’s recently rescued former pet pig, Pearl. The pig was recently rescued when it was found abandoned and in grave condition. Paul reportedly took Pearl to a horse ranch in California to be re-homed before moving to Puerto Rico several years ago.
WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week
A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday. The first match announced will see Sheamus...
Two More Matches Announced For NJPW Battle in the Valley
During tonight’s episode of NJPW STRONG, two more matches were announced for Battle in the Valley on February 18. Jay White will face Eddie Kingston while Homicide will face Tom Lawlor. The latter match will be a ‘filthy rules’ match, which means no ropes and no rules. The event happens in San Jose. Here’s the updated lineup:
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage
What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract At Time Of WWE Debut
Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020, and he recently revealed he was not under contract for that bout. Mysterio faced Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at the August 23rd, 2020 PPV, and while speaking with Keepin’ It 100 the Judgment Day member noted that he wasn’t under contract that that point.
Former WWE Media Relations Manager On Being Yelled At By Vince McMahon
In an interview with the Chosen Life podcast (via Fightful), former WWE media relations manager Dawn Pappas spoke about a time when she got yelled at by Vince McMahon. Pappas joined the company in February 2004 and three years later. Here are highlights:. On being yelled at by Vince McMahon:...
Note on Who Cody Rhodes Has Been Training With Ahead of Return
Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently training for an in-ring return and is working on getting cleared to wrestle again. Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center, as he and his bus were spotted there back in late December, along with his family and team. Rhodes handpicked...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.13.23
Well, there’s certainly been a lot of turmoil in WWE land since last we met, hasn’t there? With Vince McMahon returning to chair the board again, several executives leaving, and rumors a potential sale running rampant it’s kind of a crazy moment in time for the WWE. In the midst of that we’ve got another WWE Smackdown event tonight. Tonight Sami Zayn will try to take out Kevin Owens so Owens can’t make it to his title match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Also we’ve got an Intercontinental title match when champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. If Gunther can drag a good match out of Braun then I’m going to start the Gunther for WWE champion movement every week. Beyond that the Usos should be here, along with Drew McIntyre, and then New Day as the build to the Royal Rumble continues. Oh, and bet your bottom dollar Poochie is back yet again. Alright that’s the preamble such as it is, let’s get to the action.
Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below. On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot...
