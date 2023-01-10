EPA agents conduct surprise inspection at Florence business

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Federal Environmental Protection Agency conducted an inspection at Bi-Qem in Florence on Tuesday.

Bi-Qem is located on Nonatuck Street in Florence and manufactures high-performing thermosets, according to its website . Northampton Mayor Sciarra told 22News that the EPA conducted a surprise inspection.

Mayor Sciarra shared, “The City of Northampton continues to work closely with our building inspectors, public safety officials, Mass DEP, and the EPA to ensure that BI-QEM complies with all laws and regulations relating to their manufacturing operations in Florence. We know that the EPA conducted a surprise inspection today, but we do not yet know what they found. We also know there is no imminent public safety concern at this time.”

22News saw members of the Northampton police and fire departments, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Massachusetts Environmental Police at Bi-Qem at around 9 a.m.







EPA spokesperson Dave Deegan told 22News that the EPA’s criminal investigation division served a federal search warrant at the facility. He said there’s no public health or environmental risk to the community at this time.

