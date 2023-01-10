ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Matches & Segment Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Thursday on Pro Wrestling TV:. * MLW Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora. * Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K * Cesar Duran’s latest...
WWE Announces Tournament For Smackdown Tag Team Titles Starting Next Week

A tournament for the Smackdown Tag Tema Championships will kick off on next week’s show. Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that a tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the brand’s tag titles will begin next Friday. The first match announced will see Sheamus...
Santino Marella Debuts On Impact Hard to Kill As New Director Of Authority

Santino Marella has arrived in Impact Wrestling, and he’s the man in charge. Tonight’s Impact Hard To Kill saw Marella revealed as the new Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore is out of action due to the attack from Bully Ray last week. Marella was last seen...
Impact Countdown to Hard to Kill Livestream Online

Impact Wrestling presents its Hard to Kill tonight, and the Countdown to Hard to Kill livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which features the following matches:. * Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw:. * Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike...
Two More Matches Announced For NJPW Battle in the Valley

During tonight’s episode of NJPW STRONG, two more matches were announced for Battle in the Valley on February 18. Jay White will face Eddie Kingston while Homicide will face Tom Lawlor. The latter match will be a ‘filthy rules’ match, which means no ropes and no rules. The event happens in San Jose. Here’s the updated lineup:
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match

Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Cook’s Impact Hard To Kill 2023 Review

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for some live coverage of Impact Wrestling’s 2023 edition of Hard To Kill! We’ve got five big title matches tonight, including what could be Mickie James’s last match with the promotion and a Full Metal Mayhem match for the Impact World Championship. Before all of that, we start with the pre-show…
ATLANTA, GA
Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

What is popping kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all on another Friday night covering AEW RAMPAGE! Tonight’s card sees Eddie Kingston and Ortiz team up to go against Kings of the Black Throne. Meanwhile, the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed are in the house! Elsewhere, Anna Jay A.S. and Tay Melo continue their program with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale in a STREET FIGHT. And, in the main event, Darby Allin defends his TNT Championship against a returning Juice Robinson.
First Bout Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

We have our first match set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on Friday’s show that Daniel Garcia will face Action Andretti on next week’s episode. We have our first match set for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Note on Who Cody Rhodes Has Been Training With Ahead of Return

Fightful Select reports that Cody Rhodes is currently training for an in-ring return and is working on getting cleared to wrestle again. Rhodes has been at the WWE Performance Center, as he and his bus were spotted there back in late December, along with his family and team. Rhodes handpicked...
Frankie Kazarian Announces He’s Signed Deal With Impact At Hard To Kill

Frankie Kazarian is officially a member of the Impact Wrestling roster, announcing at Hard to Kill that he’s signed with the company. Kazarian appeared at the PPV and announced that he had returned home to the company. PWInsider reports that Kazarian asked AEW for his release following his match...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 5 Results, Updated Standings

STARDOM held the fifth day of their Triangle Derby this morning in Osaka, which saw the Cosmic Angels battle Rebel x Enemy. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) def. Waka Tsukiyama & Miyu...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.13.23

Well, there’s certainly been a lot of turmoil in WWE land since last we met, hasn’t there? With Vince McMahon returning to chair the board again, several executives leaving, and rumors a potential sale running rampant it’s kind of a crazy moment in time for the WWE. In the midst of that we’ve got another WWE Smackdown event tonight. Tonight Sami Zayn will try to take out Kevin Owens so Owens can’t make it to his title match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Also we’ve got an Intercontinental title match when champion Gunther defends against Braun Strowman. If Gunther can drag a good match out of Braun then I’m going to start the Gunther for WWE champion movement every week. Beyond that the Usos should be here, along with Drew McIntyre, and then New Day as the build to the Royal Rumble continues. Oh, and bet your bottom dollar Poochie is back yet again. Alright that’s the preamble such as it is, let’s get to the action.
Pantoja’s Stardom Triangle Derby I In Nagoya Review

January 8th, 2023 | Nagoya Conference Center in Nagoya, Aichi | Attendance: 1,071. After covering the 1/9 show the other day, I now jump one day back to look at the 1/8 event, which only just hit Stardom World. We’ve got two Triangle Derby matches, a rumble, and a championship main event.
Updated Attendance For This Past Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles this past Wednesday set a company record for most walk-up sales. While the advance hadn’t been close to what it debuted there with last year, a large number of people bought tickets the day of the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
LOS ANGELES, CA

