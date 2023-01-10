ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Man found dead at Mississippi hotel. Identity of woman sought in incident.

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female who they believe is connected to the death of a man found dead at a Mississippi hotel.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted pictures of the female on social media.

Investigators for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department report on Jan. 9, 2023, a deceased male was found at a hotel located in the St. Martin community. The male’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the hotel.

The vehicle is described as a 2017 GMC Sierra, Z71 package, Silver in color, paint-matched fender flares, leveling kit, chrome aftermarket rims, black toolbox, black rain guards on windows, and chrome nerf bars.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or by calling **Tips. We pay CASH rewards for information leading to a felony arrest, if the information comes through Crime Stoppers.

