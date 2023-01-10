Biden Administration Proposes New Student Loan Repayment Plan That Could Cut Some Payments in Half

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
As State-Run Retirement Programs Become More Popular, Participants Are Expected to Have $1 Billion in Savings This Year
While some of the state programs are voluntary, others require companies to either have their own 401(k) plan or facilitate automatically enrolling employees in a Roth IRA through the state's option. Of these so-called auto-IRA programs that are up and running, workers have saved more than $630 million. Some employers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Uninsured Rate Fell During Covid Pandemic as Medicaid and Obamacare Coverage Grew
In the first quarter of 2022, the uninsured rate for people under 65 dropped to an all-time low of 8%, according to a report from the Health and Human Services Department. The uninsured rate dropped from 11% in 2019 to 10.5% in 2021, according to HHS. Many of the coverage...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Through the Public Exchange Ends Sunday
Nearly 15.9 million people have signed up for health coverage through the exchange during open enrollment, which started Nov. 1, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Most people who get health insurance this way qualify for tax credits that reduce the cost of premiums. Open enrollment for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kelly Evans: “The Beatings Will Continue”
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Comments / 0