ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

AP source: Marlins, Cueto agree to 1-year deal with option

By TIM REYNOLDS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mw6R3_0k9cipaK00

The Miami Marlins and right-hander Johnny Cueto have agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

That includes a $2.5 million buyout if the Marlins do not exercise a club option for 2024, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract won't be signed until a physical is completed.

If the option is picked up, the total contract would be $16.5 million, the person said. The New York Post first reported the agreement between Cueto and the Marlins.

The move, for now, would appear to create even more of a logjam in the Marlins' rotation. NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara leads that group, with Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Jesús Luzardo all coming off a year when they made at least 14 starts.

Cueto, who turns 37 in February, was 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA for the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He logged 158 1/3 innings, his most since throwing 219 2/3 innings for San Francisco in 2016, the second of his two All-Star years.

Cueto also was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2014, when he won a career-best 20 games.

In 15 seasons, he has gone 143-107 with a 3.44 ERA, having pitched for the Reds, San Francisco Giants, White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He went 1-0 in the World Series with the Royals in 2015, helping them beat the New York Mets in five games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sunday's Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms on minor league contracts with SSs Luis Almeyda, Feliz Amparo, Junio Aybar, Sebastian De Los Santos, Luis Guevara and Joshua Liranzo, RHPs Xavier Alvero, Luis Beltran, Javier Gonzalez, Keeler Morfe, Juan Rasquin, Raymond Sosa, Rafael Suero and Kevin Velasco, OFs Abraham Cohen, Raul Leonte, Breiny Ramirez and Elvis Rojas, Cs Adrander Mejia, Juan Ortega, Johnanderson Robain, Miguel Rodriguez, Omar Urbina and Luis Vicioso, INFs Jose Mejia and Diorky Ortiz and LHP Francisco Morao.
COLORADO STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
81K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy