Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said. Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 12-Year Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Elmer Alexis Guzman Osorio was last seen on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 9 a.m., in the 1000 block of Quebec Ter.
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Man found shot to death inside car in Temple Hills, police say
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle late Friday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Afton Street for a report of a shooting around 11:15 p.m., police said. Once...
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
NBC Washington
Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville
One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said. Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west...
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teenager
Takoma Park Police is seeking the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old, Kimora Saunders, who has been missing since Sunday, January 8th, 2023. She was last seen at 2pm on the 7600 block of Maple Avenue in Takoma Park. She is 5’4, 160lbs, with red braids, and was last seen wearing white with gray Nike shoes. If you have any information that can help locate this person, please call 301-270-1100 or text tip411 and reference case #230002260.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
NBC Washington
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
rockvillenights.com
2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
DC Police release photos of suspects wanted in connection to shooting that left 6 and 9-year-olds injured
WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15...
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
