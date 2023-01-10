ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA9

Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said. Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 12-Year Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Elmer Alexis Guzman Osorio was last seen on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 9 a.m., in the 1000 block of Quebec Ter.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NBC Washington

Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Rockville

One person is dead, and another is injured after a collision in Rockville, Maryland, on Sunday, police say. The crash happened around Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane at about 7:20 a.m., Montgomery County Department of Police said. Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Civic was going west...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teenager

Takoma Park Police is seeking the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old, Kimora Saunders, who has been missing since Sunday, January 8th, 2023. She was last seen at 2pm on the 7600 block of Maple Avenue in Takoma Park. She is 5’4, 160lbs, with red braids, and was last seen wearing white with gray Nike shoes. If you have any information that can help locate this person, please call 301-270-1100 or text tip411 and reference case #230002260.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Homicide Of 17-Year-Old In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On January 13 at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
LARGO, MD
NBC Washington

Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police

Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
rockvillenights.com

2nd assault in 2 days at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to the second assault in as many days at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023. A 2nd-degree assault was reported at the mall at 5:30 PM on Friday. This was the 14th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, and the second of 2023.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
WASHINGTON, DC
