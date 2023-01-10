Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
Extra Food and Nutrition Services benefits enacted during the pandemic to end in March
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program – which used to be called Food Stamps -- will end in March. Households that have been receiving extra benefits since March 2020 or after will see a reduction after the federal government ended emergency allotments for all states.
publicradioeast.org
BC/BC appeals state plan to switch to Aetna for health insurance plan for public employees
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has formally appealed the decision by the health insurance plan for public employees to choose another company to administer the plan after more than 40 years. The State Health Plan's trustee board voted last month to replace Blue Cross with Aetna starting...
publicradioeast.org
State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations
State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
publicradioeast.org
NC doctor reacts to updated guidelines on treating childhood obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has made a major update to its guidelines on childhood obesity. Novant pediatrician Soren Johnson says the new standard may mean starting medications earlier for some patients. The new guidelines warn that waiting to treat kids struggling with obesity could make things worse. Instead, physicians...
Comments / 0