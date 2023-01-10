ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State auditors say they were blocked from thoroughly auditing NC Medical Board investigations

State auditors say they were blocked from completing a thorough audit of North Carolina Medical Board investigations. Auditors say there's no way to know whether medical board investigations into doctors are adequately protecting the public. According to a 58-page report, the medical board denied state auditors access to investigative records,...
NC doctor reacts to updated guidelines on treating childhood obesity

The American Academy of Pediatrics has made a major update to its guidelines on childhood obesity. Novant pediatrician Soren Johnson says the new standard may mean starting medications earlier for some patients. The new guidelines warn that waiting to treat kids struggling with obesity could make things worse. Instead, physicians...

