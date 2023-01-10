Read full article on original website
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby tree
A North Carolina witness at Winston-Salem reported watching and photographing a circle-shaped light a few feet above a nearby tree at 7:36 p.m. on November 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina
Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
publicradioeast.org
Extra Food and Nutrition Services benefits enacted during the pandemic to end in March
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services program – which used to be called Food Stamps -- will end in March. Households that have been receiving extra benefits since March 2020 or after will see a reduction after the federal government ended emergency allotments for all states.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WECT
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
Low-income household assistance program in North Carolina: Apply to get your money
A report reveals that the most recent rate of unemployment in North Carolina is 3.9%. The previous month, it was 3.8%. It won't be wrong to say that so many people are struggling for their survival. Some have jobs, while others have shelter. Basically, all the facilities, comforts, and resources are hardly available to some people.
Payment for your kids in NC as part of Child Care Stabilization Grants: Because they deserve the best
All parents worry about their children. Some of them are worried about giving the little ones the best education, while others want to provide children with healthy meals but can't afford them.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
WMBF
N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order initiating ban of TikTok, WeChat from state devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Thursday initiating a ban of the use of social media apps TikTok and WeChat on all state government devices. The order directs state officials and the North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDPI) to develop a...
cbs17
NC food costs remain high, egg prices spiking
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inflation continues to fall from recent highs, but are shoppers noticing a difference?. Inflation numbers released this week in the December Consumer Price Index show the cost of food hasn’t changed much since last month, but compared to a year ago it’s up about 10 percent.
Apply for NC Homeowner Assistance Fund: An exciting way to receive up to $40,000
We all need relief payments at some point in life, and different people have varying requirements. Some of them need money to buy food, while others are homeless and want to provide their families with the shelter to have a sense of security and protection.
WECT
New COVID-19 strain creating an increase in infection rates
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new COVID strain is spreading across the country and it’s known as one of the most transmissible forms of the Omicron variant to date. Known as XBB 1.5, the strain is helping cause coronavirus infection rates to rise once again. This variant has gone...
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Local organization takes to streets to make Greenville cleaner
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community and making Greenville a better place is the goal of Striving with Vision Empowerment Support Group Inc. The organization took to Skinner Street on Saturday to clean the road, sidewalks and fields and pick up litter. Latoya Williams, the founder and president of the organization, said […]
publicradioeast.org
NC doctor reacts to updated guidelines on treating childhood obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has made a major update to its guidelines on childhood obesity. Novant pediatrician Soren Johnson says the new standard may mean starting medications earlier for some patients. The new guidelines warn that waiting to treat kids struggling with obesity could make things worse. Instead, physicians...
