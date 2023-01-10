ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Comments / 8

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in North Carolina

Until settlers arrived in the state, North Carolina teemed with black bears. Though their numbers decreased rapidly during the first half of the 20th century, their populations are currently enjoying a resurgence. Of course, this means more opportunities for hunters to catch and kill record-breaking bruins. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in North Carolina!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023

Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

NC food costs remain high, egg prices spiking

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Inflation continues to fall from recent highs, but are shoppers noticing a difference?. Inflation numbers released this week in the December Consumer Price Index show the cost of food hasn’t changed much since last month, but compared to a year ago it’s up about 10 percent.
WNCT

Local organization takes to streets to make Greenville cleaner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community and making Greenville a better place is the goal of Striving with Vision Empowerment Support Group Inc. The organization took to Skinner Street on Saturday to clean the road, sidewalks and fields and pick up litter. Latoya Williams, the founder and president of the organization, said […]
GREENVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC doctor reacts to updated guidelines on treating childhood obesity

The American Academy of Pediatrics has made a major update to its guidelines on childhood obesity. Novant pediatrician Soren Johnson says the new standard may mean starting medications earlier for some patients. The new guidelines warn that waiting to treat kids struggling with obesity could make things worse. Instead, physicians...

Comments / 0

Community Policy