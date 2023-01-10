Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches. Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.
More Time Needed in Hiring County Administrator – Says Council
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Council held a special called meeting today, Friday, January 13, to discuss the hiring of the County Administrator, but at the end of the day – the council says they need more time. CN2’s Zane Cina spending the entire day...
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Professional Boxer Jonnie Rice
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – From Basketball to Boxing! CN2’s Jeremy Wynder chats with Jonnie Rice about his time as a Winthrop Eagle and how that prepared him for his career today in the ring. And, after more than a year between bouts Rice is preparing to...
Carolina Connection – State of the Economy with York County Economic Development
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down and discusses the State of the Economy and Jobs here in York County with the Director of Economic Development. Click above for full story.
