ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Playoff Showdown With Ravens

CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right guard Alex Cappa is officially inactive for Sunday night's game against the Ravens. The veteran suffered an ankle injury last week. Max Scharping will start in his place. Chris Evans, Jalen Davis, Devin Asiasi, Jeff Gunter, Keandre Jones and Raymond Johnson III are also...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Bills Notebook: Buffalo Survives Blown Lead vs. Dolphins in Wild Card Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins as 14-point favorites, and it wasn't hard to see why. With several key Dolphins injured, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, it was hard to see a way in which the Dolphins competed. Then...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks at 49ers FIGHT! LOOK: Playoff Game Gets Nasty (Dirty?)

The 49ers have taken a third-quarter lead, 23-17, in this playoff matchup ... with things getting chippy during the drive when the 49ers appeared to take issue with Seattle safety Johnathan Abram "putting a twist'' on the ankle of star Deebo Samuel after a 21-yard gain. The 49ers scored five...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: Future of Franchise?

While it was not the ending for which ‘12s’ had hoped, the future remains bright in the Pacific Northwest for the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle’s season came to an end in Santa Clara, Calif. on Saturday after a 41-23 Wild Card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle

Twitter Reacts to Alex Anzalone’s Plan After Retirement

The Detroit Lions are not participating in the postseason for a myriad of reasons. After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, the team sits on the outside looking in of the NFC playoffs. This week, it has been reported the officiating in the Seattle Seahawks contest against the Los...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Kerby Joseph Shares Special Meaning of Being Drafted No. 97

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph was selected by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 97th overall pick. Coming out of Illinois, general manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department quickly identified Joseph's play-making abilities and his propensity to always be around the football. His ball-hawking abilities...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Mickey Loomis Confirms Dennis Allen to Return in 2023

Dennis Allen will be returning to coach the Saints in 2023, as general manager Mickey Loomis confirmed during Friday's press conference with the media. Earlier in the week in his end of the year presser, Dennis Allen expressed confidence in being back, as that was the indication that he was given.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

Sloppy Bills Hold on, Survive Dolphins, 34-31

Four fourth-quarter deficits. One scary injury, punctuated by an inspirational recovery. In light of those adversities they've faced this season, the Buffalo Bills weren't about to be daunted by a third-quarter deficit to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills certainly didn't play their best in Sunday's AFC Wild Card Game at...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy