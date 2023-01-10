ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donell Jones Drives Into Ditch After Falling Asleep At The Wheel

By Jessica Bennett
 5 days ago

R&B crooner Donell Jones took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal that he recently drove into a ditch after falling asleep at the wheel, warning followers to rest before ever hitting the road.

“I fell asleep while driving yesterday and ended up in a ditch,” the “Where I Wanna Be” artist, 49, shared on Instagram, captioning a photo of his car still stuck in the trench.

“I walk away with no injuries but I learned a valuable lesson, That if you’re tired just park the car cause this could’ve been bad,” he continued. “I know that I am truly protected but I needed this experience…. Thank you God for wrapping your arms around me as you have always done… My love and loyalty is to you.. ????.”

The artist was met with several messages of support and gratitude for his safety.

“I’m glad you’re ok!!!??❤️,” wrote Coko of SWV, with Fat Joe adding, “My brother hope you ok ??❤️.”

Tweet from R&B group Next offered, “Your karma and good energy will always protect you my brother. Blessings always ???.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01yYkQ_0k9ciKf900
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Donell Jones performs onstage during The Shhh Show at The Buckhead Theater on November 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Just last month, Jones hit the stage in Gary, Ind. for Femme It Forward’s Serenade Series, performing alongside Eric Benét. The multi-city tour also featured fellow R&B vets Boyz II Men, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day, Musiq Soulchild, Ty Dolla $ign, DVSN, Tone Stith, Arin Ray, Ne-Yo, Jacquees, J. Holliday, Dre Hill and 112.

Previous performers included Lucky Daye, Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd, Bobby V, Mario, Omarion, and Pleasure P.

elisha black
5d ago

thank God your ok next time you feel sleepy please pull over and rest I understand it can come on out of know where yes it's happens bless you love you the best

Da One who know da One
5d ago

Thankful your life was spare but bruh c'mon driving while sleepy is worse than driving drunk....

oldschool94
5d ago

wow! glad no one was seriously injured. Yea. when tired 😫 pull over or don't drive. it's definitely not safe.

