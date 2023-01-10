Read full article on original website
Related
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
Re-live the fun of your disco days at this exciting NJ show
I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment. I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer. And it doesn’t matter where...
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
New Jersey’s best ‘all you can eat’ brunch spot is revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
Hop In, Fido! Is It Illegal to Drive With Pets in Your Lap in New Jersey?
If you're a pet owner, especially a dog owner, chances are your fur baby LOVES to go for car rides. Sometimes they'll even get it in their heads that they can help you drive - by climbing in your lap! An endearing image, no doubt. There's a TikTok video I...
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey
You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
FINALLY! Cinnaholic in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date With $2 Cinnamon Roll Special!
We've been waiting so long for this!! Get your sweet tooth ready!. For months, we've been keeping an eye on the new Cinnaholic location in Marlton NJ. They'd been busy under construction and awaiting for inspection approvals. And the anticipation has been killing us!. Well the wait is over! According...
Here is where you can take New Jersey’s best road trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is one you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
Happy National Bagel Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The BEST Bagel in NJ!
National Bagel Day is Jan 15! But around here, everyday could just as easily be National Bagel Day. Indeed bagels are basically one of the major food groups in New Jersey. And why shouldn't they be? Done right, they're fresh, fluffy, chewy, delicious, and so versatile for breakfast and lunch!
You’ve got questions about NJ — we’ve got answers
Are you allowed to flash your lights at another driver?. Can you spread a dead person's ashes in public? How about burying your pet in the backyard?. So many burning questions about living in the great Garden State. And we've got answers. Here's your chance to ask your New Jersey...
NJ targets facial recognition after Radio City uses tech to kick out mom
👧 NJ mom was turned away from a Rockettes because cameras detected that she happened to work for a law firm suing MSG. ⚖ Lawmakers want to restrict the use and abuse of facial recognition. 🚨 MSG says facial recognition ensures attendees' 'safety'. State lawmakers are looking to...
New year, new you: Start 2023 with fun NJ adult classes
Trying something new can always be a fun way to spice up your week, month or even year. Oftentimes, adults think it may be late to find a new hobby or pick up a new skill but who is to say there’s a timer on when we can try new things?
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
Exciting, new premium store is open at Freehold Raceway Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistent. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
NJ says treatment is needed in 3 counties for tree-killing insect
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is recommending treatment for over 5,000 acres to get a better handle on a tree-killing insect. Based on egg mass surveys conducted from August to December, NJDA has laid out an outline for its 2023 program to put a dent in the population of spongy moths.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0