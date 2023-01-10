Read full article on original website
From Myd to ADULT — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live
From Myd to ADULT: The 139th LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Myd, hip-hop from Wallie the Sensei, punk from 45 Grave, R&B from Queen Naija and the Temptations, industrial from Skinny Puppy, and so much more.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
Tom Hanks Triumphs Over Curmudgeonly Cliches in A Man Called Otto
Hanks plays Otto, a cantankerous retiree who lectures his neighbors on everything from throwing recyclables in the correct bins to keeping car permits taped to the windshield to cleaning up after their dogs. He’s the geriatric version of the neighborhood watch, and a nasty one at that. Strangely, his neighbors don’t seem very perturbed by his malevolent behavior. Even when he calls them idiots to their faces, they just shake their heads as if to say, “Oh golly, there goes Otto again.” And bam, right from the start, we know we’re in fairy-dust land where real human beings don’t exist and caricatures from a screenplay come to frolic. Some might rejoice in the escapist silliness, while others might need a few yoga breaths to prepare for the emotional manipulation to come.
