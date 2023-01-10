Read full article on original website
katie gagner
5d ago
he should not be on the streets. he has decades long rap sheet for aggravated domestic assaults on all his girlfriends and even severe assult on a child of a girlfriend he burned that was only a few yrs old. I don't know why they keep letting him go with a joke for sentences. it always takes a death for them to be put away. unfortunately this women had to be killed and her family suffer for the rest of there lives. please women when in an abusive relationship this is the end result,get out before its to late. God rest your soul.
newportdispatch.com
Woman wanted by Berlin police arrested
BERLIN — A 37-year-old woman from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Berlin yesterday. On January 14, authorities say they conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle involved with a retail theft at Kohl’s. During the initial investigation, Kelly Sue Ingram was a passenger in...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Salisbury
SALISBURY — A 40-year-old man from Leicester was cited for negligent operation following an incident in Salisbury today. Police say they observed a black truck traveling north on US Route 7 which passed two motorists on the left as another motorist was oncoming in the southbound lane. The truck...
WCAX
Conn. man arrested following kidnapping at Berlin Mall
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - On Friday, January 13, 2022, the Berlin Police Department received reports of a suspicious event at the Berlin Mall, involving a possible kidnapping with a gun. Police later determined that Barry C. Perez, 37, Hartford, Conn. brandished a gun at a tractor-trailer driver who stopped at...
mynbc5.com
Two people arrested in South Burlington connected to stolen vehicle out of Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested suspects on Saturday morning after officers discovered the vehicle they were driving was stolen. An officer paroling the Quarry Hill neighborhood stopped a Dodge truck because its lights were off around 3 a.m. Upon stopping the truck, the officer identified that it was the one stolen from the Marketplace Parking Garage in Burlington on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries
MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Bristol yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 116 and River Road at around 6:00 p.m. According to the report, Timothy Marsh, 46, of Swanton, was traveling north on Vermont Route 116 and entered a curve in the road at an excessive speed.
WCAX
Stolen truck found, suspects arrested in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest two people in the Quarry Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say around 3:30 a.m. officers were conducting a patrol in the area due to recent thefts from cars. According to police, officers noticed a Dodge ram truck driving in the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 302 in Groton
GROTON — A 23-year-old man from Essex was arrested for DUI following a crash in Groton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 302 at around 8:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Mallory Commo. While on the scene, police say Commo displayed several indicators of impairment.
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville man arrested on warrant
LYNDONVILLE — A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they went to the Carpet Connection on Depot Street to attempt to locate Alan Tanguay, of Lyndonville, on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear. While officers spoke with the business owner at the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on Vermont Route 100 in Warren
WARREN — A 23-year-old woman from Randolph was arrested for DUI following a crash in Warren early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 3:10 a.m. Police say the driver, Sierra Rikert, was showing signs of impairment and was taken into custody for...
WCAX
Colchester police search apartment complex following report of drug activity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester executed a search warrant at an apartment complex following reports of drug activity. Colchester Police say they received several calls about potential drug activity off of Gilman Circle near Fort Ethan Allen. This afternoon, they said 37-year-old Mary Marcelino was cited for drug...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man kicks and bites troopers while under the influence
WILLISTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say things took a turn when they were notified that a car was stopped partially in the left lane of I-89 Southbound in Williston on Thursday. Initially, they were told it appeared the driver was experiencing a medical event. When troopers arrived on...
montpelierbridge.org
Arrest at Berlin Mall Follows Alleged Kidnapping of Truck Driver
Around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, Berlin police received a call for help from the Berlin Mall, Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand said in an interview. The alleged incident began in southern Vermont, Pontbriand said. A Berlin Police Department press release stated that 37-year-old Barry Perez of Hartford, Connecticut allegedly “brandished a fire arm (sic) at a tractor trailer operator who had stopped at the scene of a motor vehicle rollover to check on the status of the operator of the box truck on Interstate 89.”
WCAX
South Burlington man charged with attempted murder in prison brawl
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate at the prison in St. Albans now faces attempted murder charges following a brawl last month. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22 around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Vermont State Police say Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, inflicted life-threatening injuries on Jeffrey Hall, 55, who was hospitalized in critical condition.
Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case
Federal prosecutors allege an effort to control the drug trade in the Swanton area led to the death of a man accused of being a rival drug dealer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester man faces 3 new charges in Swanton shooting case.
Dog missing, owner in hospital after head-on collision
Traffic was blocked for two hours on Route 4 in Killington due to a head-on collision after a car collided with a tractor trailer around 4:30 p.m.on Jan. 13. Police said Joseph Ceccacci of Killington was traveling west on Route in the passing lane near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses report they observed Ceccacci’s vehicle go into a spin and contact a tractor trailer that was travelling east down the hill.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero
SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place near the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Tracy Road at around 9:45 a.m. According to the report, Dylan Pilcher, 31, of North Hero, was traveling west on U.S. Route...
iheart.com
Cambridge Man Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Investigation
A Cambridge man has been arrested by State Police following an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Troopers say they spotted a vehicle on Hoosick Road in Brunswick Tuesday that'd been reported stolen out of Vermont. They attempted to stop the vehicle, which was being driven by 43-year-old Joseph Brandmeyer, but he refused to pull over and didn't stop until he struck another vehicle and was taken into custody. Brandmeyer suffered minor injuries and is facing several charges. After being arraigned he was sent to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.
newportdispatch.com
Lyndonville police warning public about gun laws
LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Police Department is warning local gun owners about state gun laws. The department said they recently found vehicles parked at the Lyndon Town School lower fields with firearms visible inside. “We would like to remind the public that it is unlawful to possess firearms, or...
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
