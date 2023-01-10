Ed: What are the key injuries on the Vikings’ side that could impact the game on Sunday?. Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman: The two big ones are on the offensive line. Right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles in the loss to Green Bay, and he’s done for the rest of the year. He had a big part in slowing down the Giants’ pass rush the first time these two teams played, and his absence is going to be quite significant, I think. We also don’t know yet if center Garrett Bradbury will be back for this one. Bradbury, who, like Daniel Jones, is in the final season of his rookie deal after the Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, has improved a lot this season but missed the final five games of the regular season with a back injury. His backup, Austin Schlottmann, was also injured in the Green Bay game, so the Vikings are now down to their No. 3 center in Chris Reed. Against a team that’s as strong up front as the Giants are, you don’t want to be struggling on the offensive line, but that’s the position the Vikings unfortunately find themselves in heading into this one.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO