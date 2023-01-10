Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Can this Houston native win the Miss Universe title this weekend?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Giants Are Just as ‘Fraudulent’ as the Vikings
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have been called frauds for the majority of the season. To some extent, the description fits the</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/giants-are-just-as">Giants Are Just as ‘Fraudulent’ as the Vikings</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder
Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/former-vikings-qb-and-nfl-mvp/">Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota</a></p><p>The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and everyone is coming out with their predictions for how things will end</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/top_news/former-vikings-qb-and-nfl-mvp/">Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day
That’s what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
Former Jets Star Wants Team To "Go Get" 1 NFL Quarterback
The New York Jets have made it clear that they have no qualms about spending big money to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. For one for Jets star, the choice should be obvious. Appearing on Up & Adams, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that the team needs to "go get" Las ...
Giants news, 1/11: Mike Kafka interviews, Parcells praises Brian Daboll, more headlines
Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator, will receive an interview for the Carolina Panthers vacant head-coaching job, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Kafka will also receive an interview for the Houston Texans head-coaching vacancy. Per NFL rules, interested teams cannot conduct an in-person interview with Kafka until next week...
Bill Parcells offers his advice to Giants coach Brian Daboll
Everyone who has followed in the footsteps of Bill Parcells as the head coach of the New York Giants has had big shoes to fill. The two-time Super Bowl winner set a standard of not just success but of how to conduct oneself on the job. Tom Coughlin upheld that...
Giants news, 1/12: Vikings’ OL issues, honors for Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas, more headlines
Ed: What are the key injuries on the Vikings’ side that could impact the game on Sunday?. Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman: The two big ones are on the offensive line. Right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles in the loss to Green Bay, and he’s done for the rest of the year. He had a big part in slowing down the Giants’ pass rush the first time these two teams played, and his absence is going to be quite significant, I think. We also don’t know yet if center Garrett Bradbury will be back for this one. Bradbury, who, like Daniel Jones, is in the final season of his rookie deal after the Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, has improved a lot this season but missed the final five games of the regular season with a back injury. His backup, Austin Schlottmann, was also injured in the Green Bay game, so the Vikings are now down to their No. 3 center in Chris Reed. Against a team that’s as strong up front as the Giants are, you don’t want to be struggling on the offensive line, but that’s the position the Vikings unfortunately find themselves in heading into this one.
Daniel Jones Contract Offseason
Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 Million Guaranteed.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Vikings crossover playoff preview
On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Chris Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman helps us break the New York Giants-Minnesota Vikings wild-card playoff matchup. In this episode:. :55 — Greg Joseph’s game-winning 61-yard field goal in the Week 16 Giants-Vikings game. 4:30...
Outside the box WR#1 ideas
2. OBJ - this is the obvious one, he wants to be back here and I think the league as a whole set his market value at something way below what he thought he would get. Not a #1 WR anymore but very much a strong #2/#3 assuming healthy. 3....
The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Giants’ wildcard matchup against the Vikings
For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Giants and Vikings played one of their best games of the season last time around, and the result was an incredibly tight 27-24 loss for the Giants. The fact that there’s only 22 days between games adds a bunch of layers to an already intriguing match-up.
Best story lines this year (so far)
After five dismal years (especially the last two) Giants fans had a lot of positive things to watch this year. A new, competent coaching staff being one of them and making it into the playoffs obviously being huge. For me the biggest things were. 1. The maturation of Daniel Jones....
Giants news, 1/13: Adoree’ Jackson status, Evan Neal, Daniel Jones, more headlines
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that he continues to be encouraged by the progress of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who has not played since Week 11 due to a sprained MCL. “I think he feels good,” Daboll said. “I think (Thursday) is another important day for...
2023 NFL Wild Card round picks, predictions: Giants to win a playoff game?
Do your Big Blue View staff members think the New York Giants can upset the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, resulting in the franchise’s first playoff victory since the Giants won the 2011 Super Bowl? Let’s look at the picks and predictions for the 2023 NFC Wild-Card playoff round and find out.
Giants playing with house money? They aren’t buying that theory
There is a media and fan narrative that the New York Giants are ‘playing with house money’ as they enter the 2023 NFC playoffs. That the season has already been a success and that they don’t need a playoff victory to validate what has been a good season regardless of what happens in the playoffs.
