Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hustle Sports News

Giants Are Just as ‘Fraudulent’ as the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been called frauds for the majority of the season. To some extent, the description fits the
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Twins re-sign well-traveled ex-Yankees outfielder

Once again, the Twins are taking a bite out of the Big Apple. Minnesota re-signed two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa this week, after the 28-year-old’s 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets fell apart. The Twins gave Correa a six-year, $200 million deal. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Former Vikings QB and NFL MVP “Convinced” the Giants Will Upset Minnesota

The NFL playoffs are about to begin, and everyone is coming out with their predictions for how things will end
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Ex-Mets All-Star might not be ready for Opening Day

That's what the Giants are hoping, after signing the former New York Mets outfielder to a two-year, $36 million contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A former All-Star, Conforto sat out the 2022 season while recovering from shoulder surgery. During his introductory press conference Tuesday with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former Jets Star Wants Team To "Go Get" 1 NFL Quarterback

The New York Jets have made it clear that they have no qualms about spending big money to get a veteran quarterback this offseason. For one for Jets star, the choice should be obvious. Appearing on Up & Adams, former Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that the team needs to "go get" Las ...
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/12: Vikings’ OL issues, honors for Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas, more headlines

Ed: What are the key injuries on the Vikings’ side that could impact the game on Sunday?. Christopher Gates of SB Nation’s Daily Norseman: The two big ones are on the offensive line. Right tackle Brian O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles in the loss to Green Bay, and he’s done for the rest of the year. He had a big part in slowing down the Giants’ pass rush the first time these two teams played, and his absence is going to be quite significant, I think. We also don’t know yet if center Garrett Bradbury will be back for this one. Bradbury, who, like Daniel Jones, is in the final season of his rookie deal after the Vikings didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, has improved a lot this season but missed the final five games of the regular season with a back injury. His backup, Austin Schlottmann, was also injured in the Green Bay game, so the Vikings are now down to their No. 3 center in Chris Reed. Against a team that’s as strong up front as the Giants are, you don’t want to be struggling on the offensive line, but that’s the position the Vikings unfortunately find themselves in heading into this one.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Big Blue View

Daniel Jones Contract Offseason

Easiest decision all offseason, we are picking up Andrew Thomas 5th year option. Let the negotiations with his agent for the richest LT contract begin. As a fan and obviously if you are in the Giants front office you always hope for the hometown discount, but Thomas is in the discussions for best LT, not just young LT, in the game right now and the contract will match that. Something like 6 years- 150 million, 75 Million Guaranteed.
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Blue View

Outside the box WR#1 ideas

2. OBJ - this is the obvious one, he wants to be back here and I think the league as a whole set his market value at something way below what he thought he would get. Not a #1 WR anymore but very much a strong #2/#3 assuming healthy. 3....
TENNESSEE STATE
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Giants’ wildcard matchup against the Vikings

For the second time in three weeks, the New York Giants will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Both the Giants and Vikings played one of their best games of the season last time around, and the result was an incredibly tight 27-24 loss for the Giants. The fact that there’s only 22 days between games adds a bunch of layers to an already intriguing match-up.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Big Blue View

Best story lines this year (so far)

After five dismal years (especially the last two) Giants fans had a lot of positive things to watch this year. A new, competent coaching staff being one of them and making it into the playoffs obviously being huge. For me the biggest things were. 1. The maturation of Daniel Jones....
Big Blue View

Giants playing with house money? They aren’t buying that theory

There is a media and fan narrative that the New York Giants are ‘playing with house money’ as they enter the 2023 NFC playoffs. That the season has already been a success and that they don’t need a playoff victory to validate what has been a good season regardless of what happens in the playoffs.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

Giants continue to be ‘encouraged’ by Adoree’ Jackson

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that he continues to be encouraged by the progress of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who has not played since Week 11 due to a sprained MCL. “I think he feels good,” Daboll said. “I think (Thursday) is another important day for...
MINNESOTA STATE

