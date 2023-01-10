ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

UTM Latimer-Smith Building Opens For Classes

MARTIN, Tenn. – The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris

Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Helping Hand Total Now At $47,392

Paris, Tenn.–On Day Five of the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, the total raised has reached $47,392. Friday’s total of $10,000 even was raised by the Paris Rotary Club, the Osage/Airport community, Party Bounce & Jump and the PI. There were 15 slates of a wide range of donated items today.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

George McCullough

Mr. George McCullough, 80, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at his home. Funeral services for Mr. McCullough will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Volleyball Announces Mid-Year Additions

MARTIN, Tenn. – The defending Ohio Valley Conference beach volleyball and reigning volleyball regular season champions received a big lift as University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced the additions of Halle Everett and Jenna Vallée. Everett is a 6-2 outside hitter who played...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.

It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery

Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Women’s Basketball Narrowly Falls at Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Freshmen Josie Storey and Anaya Brown each established career-highs in the scoring column this evening but the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball squad dropped a close 71-67 decision to Tennessee State at the Gentry Center. Storey’s game-high 18 points came off a 6-of-11...
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy