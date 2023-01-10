ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Family and friends of Celeste Wright, 48, also known as Celeste Cuthbert, are desperately hoping for her safe return. Bluffton Police in Indiana says the 48-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, in Bluffton walking. They say she is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO