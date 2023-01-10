Read full article on original website
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
WANE-TV
Lane restrictions on E. Superior St. begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lane restrictions will begin Monday morning on East Superior Street due to sewer construction. Beginning at 7:30 a.m., one westbound lane will be open between Lafayette and Barr Street. One travel lane will be open in each direction between Barr Street and Clinton. The intersection at Superior and Barr will still be open.
WTHR
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
The three children died at the hospital. The mother was transferred from an Angola hospital to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she later died.
WANE-TV
Upcoming event benefits Camp Red Cedar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local camp giving children and adults the opportunity to move beyond their boundaries is gearing up for its first-ever Boots & Bourbon event. Camp Red Cedar will host the event at the camp’s Lodge on Thursday, March 2. See the interview above to learn more about the event.
'This is not normal for her' Family searches for missing woman, last seen in Indiana
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Family and friends of Celeste Wright, 48, also known as Celeste Cuthbert, are desperately hoping for her safe return. Bluffton Police in Indiana says the 48-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, in Bluffton walking. They say she is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.
wfft.com
New jail has neighbors concerned, despite meeting with commissioners
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioners and Sunnymede residents met at the New Haven Community Center on Tuesday. The commissioners wanted to answer questions regarding residents concerns over the new jail being in their backyard. Commissioner Rich Beck and Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President Emily Watkins had very different...
WANE-TV
$20k Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A $20,000 lottery ticket was sold in Auburn for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Hoosier Lottery announced, the same night the $1.35 billion jackpot was won in Maine. A Kroger in Auburn was one of two places where $20,000 winning tickets were sold in Indiana....
WANE-TV
Kendallville police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Kendallville Police are warning residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers and asking for personal information. A Facebook post Saturday said police were receiving calls in Kendallville and Avilla about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
buildingindiana.com
Contractor Selected for Fort Wayne Terminal Expansion
Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm, was recently awarded the Fort Wayne International Airport’s (FWA) East Terminal Expansion project, as a part of the airport’s continuing Project Gateway. Construction of the Mead & Hunt designed project will commence in May 2023 and includes the renovation of approximately 10,500-square-feet of concourse area, as well as the expansion of approximately 5,000-square-feet of first level space designated for airport operations.
963xke.com
ISP asking for help in US 30 hit and run case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post are asking for help in finding whoever hit and damaged a US 30 overpass in November. ISP only recently became aware that there was footage of the actual incident. Police say that a semi was...
WANE-TV
New Haven observatory to host watch party for rare green comet
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — As a rare comet shoots through the solar system for the first time in 50,000 years, a local observatory is offering the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of the comet Saturday morning. To celebrate the event, Star*Quest Observatory in New Haven will be...
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
1027wbow.com
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at...
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
ISP: Allen County man faces OWI felony after US 27 crash south of Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) has arrested a Leo-Cedarville man in connection to a Thursday crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Flatrock Road that injured two people. At approximately 6:40 p.m., state troopers responded to a crash and found two vehicles at the...
WANE-TV
Authorities investigate crash on SR 5 just off I-69
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a crash Friday night involving a semitruck on State Route 5 just off Interstate 69. Witnesses said the crash involved a semi and a pickup truck. Witnesses at the scene also said the northbound on-ramp and off-ramp of I-69 were both closed...
