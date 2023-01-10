Kendall Jenner Went Horseback Riding In This Unexpected Winter Accessory

Image Credit: Westend61/Adobe

When temperatures dip and winter sets in, it can be difficult to find a way to stay warm while looking cute. If you’re struggling to make your winter wardrobe look chic, we’ve found a budget style hack that will make you look like a million bucks — but only for $14. Of course, we’re taking inspiration from Kendall Jenner, who wowed her fans in a recent Instagram photo, proving that dressing up for winter doesn’t have to be boring. Hey, if Kendall can rock her wardrobe in snowy Aspen, so can we!

Kendall Jenner looked super chic on her Colorado vacation in dark leather pants, a cropped jacket, a large scarf, and oval-shaped sunglasses. She completed the look with an unusual accessory that was once a big trend in the ‘90s. Yes, we’re talking about those big furry earmuffs around her ears that really completed the look. It seems like the accessory is making its way back into our wardrobes this winter, and who are we to complain? Earmuffs are both fashionable and practical, making them a great investment for cold weather. Not only do they provide an extra layer of warmth around your ears, but they add an unexpected touch of drama to any winter look.

Luckily, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars getting the same earmuffs as Kendall Jenner — Amazon sells similar earmuffs for less than $15! If you want to embrace this trend without spending too much money, check out this option that’s only $14 and available in multiple colors.

When styling earmuffs with other winter wardrobe staples such as sweaters, coats, hats, and scarves, it’s important to remember not to overdo it with accessories — this is one trend where less is more. So pick one statement piece — like your furry earmuffs — then pair it with something simple like a cozy sweater or scarf. You can also keep things interesting by playing with colors and textures when putting together your outfit.

Tip: try incorporating different shades of brown or grey into your winter wardrobe to give it a luxurious touch.

Taking inspiration from Kendall Jenner’s outfit is an easy way to stay stylish even when temperatures dip below freezing. Whether you choose an affordable option from Amazon like this one or splurge on designer pieces, adding earmuffs to your winter wardrobe will help keep you warm while looking cute at the same time. Channel Kendall’s look without breaking the bank with these $14 earmuffs that will be a winter staple every year.