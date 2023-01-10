ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevenson, AL

Police locate man accused of fatally shooting father

By Logan Sparkman
 5 days ago

STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) confirmed they have a man who allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night in custody.

According to a spokesperson with the JCSO, they responded with Stevenson Police and the Hollywood Police Department to a fatal shooting on County Road 147 in Stevenson at about 6:37 p.m. on Monday.

Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville

When they arrived at the scene, investigators found 54-year-old Jack Edward Thompson, of Stevenson, dead on the front porch of the home.

Upon investigation, officers discovered that 26-year-old Jacob Tyler Thompson shot his father and fled the scene on foot.

Jacob Tyler Thompson (Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Thompson has since been located and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

