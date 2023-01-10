Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Prayer Breakfast, Community Forum, Drum Major For Justice Award Set For Martin Luther King Day In Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The annual observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will cover two days of activities in Paris, including the annual community prayer breakfast, speakers, forum and presentation of the Drum Major for Justice Award. Rev. Andre Richardson said activities will be kicked off with a youth rally...
radionwtn.com
George McCullough
Mr. George McCullough, 80, of Union City, passed away Friday morning at his home. Funeral services for Mr. McCullough will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickman City Cemetery.
radionwtn.com
After Great First Week, Helping Hand Now At $67,392
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction had a great day Saturday to close out a great first week. With $20,000 raised Saturday, the grand total raised so far this year is at $67,392. With a small army of volunteers, Helping Hand raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups.
radionwtn.com
City Of Paris Martin Luther King Day Closings
Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17th. Closed Monday, January 16th and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on January 17th. There will be no sanitation picked up on Monday, January 16th. Monday and Tuesday Sanitation routes will run on Tuesday, January 17th. Landfill:
radionwtn.com
UTM Latimer-Smith Building Opens For Classes
MARTIN, Tenn. – The first day of spring classes at the University of Tennessee at Martin also signaled opening day for the university’s new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building. A $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, made the $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building possible. The building was dedicated Oct. 27 last fall, and preparations for this first day in the facility have been underway since.
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Total Now At $47,392
Paris, Tenn.–On Day Five of the 2023 Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, the total raised has reached $47,392. Friday’s total of $10,000 even was raised by the Paris Rotary Club, the Osage/Airport community, Party Bounce & Jump and the PI. There were 15 slates of a wide range of donated items today.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
radionwtn.com
Planners Approve New Cell Tower For Paris
Paris, Tenn.–A site plan for a new Verizon cell tower in Paris was approved unanimously Thursday by the Paris Municipal Regional Planning Commission. The 135 foot monotype cell tower will be erected on Depot Street on the lot where Trinity Funeral Home was located until a fire destroyed the building several years ago. The lot is owned by Terel Broady and will be leased by the Terra Consulting Group for Veizon Wireless.
radionwtn.com
Bassmaster Junior Tourney Won’t Return To Carroll Co.
It is official the 2023 Bassmaster Junior National Championship will not be returning to Carroll County. The decision, made by Bassmaster, is due to their desire to have more boats fishing the tournament. Carroll County Chamber Director Brad Hurley said, “They would like to have 120+ boats fishing the tournament....
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Volleyball Announces Mid-Year Additions
MARTIN, Tenn. – The defending Ohio Valley Conference beach volleyball and reigning volleyball regular season champions received a big lift as University of Tennessee at Martin head coach Jaclynn Wilson has announced the additions of Halle Everett and Jenna Vallée. Everett is a 6-2 outside hitter who played...
radionwtn.com
Arrest Made In Trenton Sonic Armed Robbery
Trenton, Tenn.–The Trenton Police Department has made an arrest in the armed robbery of the Sonic restaurant in late December. Nicholas Raymer is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond.
KFVS12
Kennett man convicted for selling drugs
Jevon Elliott has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers. This summer in Sikeston, you might see the words "under construction" on the roads. Beshear shares Team Kentucky update, good news for economic growth. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Women’s Basketball Narrowly Falls at Tennessee State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Freshmen Josie Storey and Anaya Brown each established career-highs in the scoring column this evening but the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball squad dropped a close 71-67 decision to Tennessee State at the Gentry Center. Storey’s game-high 18 points came off a 6-of-11...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hog truck overturns on US 641 South
HAZEL – Traffic was blocked north of Hazel for several hours Tuesday afternoon and evening while more than 100 hogs were moved out of a semi tractor trailer that landed on its side along U.S. 641 South. The hogs inside the trailer are owned by Tosh Farms of Henry...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Sheriff searching for missing teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a teen girl last seen on Sunday night. Deputies are looking for 17-year-old Faith L. Powers. Powers was in the Bryants Ford Road area of Paducah on the evening of January 8th. She is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs approximately 139 pounds. Powers was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
westkentuckystar.com
Foot pursuit in Mayfield nets Hopkins County fugitive
A foot pursuit in the Kess Drive and Kess Creek area of Mayfield on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Hopkins County fugitive. Mayfield Police spoke with 20-year-old Cameron Oglesby of Madisonville. During the contact, officers were made aware that Oglesby was wanted on warrants out of Hopkins County.
KFVS12
Man charged with possession of meth after traffic stop
DEXTER, Ky. (KFVS) - After a driver failed to stop at a stop sign, a deputy stopped the vehicle and found methamphetamine inside. On January 14, Samuel Clark, 24, from Benton, Ky., was traveling along Roosevelt Road and drove passed a stop sign on Radio Road. According to a release...
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
