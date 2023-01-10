ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group joined the development team of the planned Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale, as the Miami-based firm continues expanding throughout South Florida. Related entered into a joint venture with Jimmy Tate’s Tate Capital and Sergio Rok’s Rok Enterprises to redevelop the major mixed-use project...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy