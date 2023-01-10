Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Former Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill announces move to Waggoner Engineering
After a four-year run in the state House of Representatives and two terms as Alabama’s secretary of state, Republican John Merrill announced Thursday that he will be joining Waggoner Engineering as the director of public policy and strategic markets for Alabama. In 2021, Merrill said he would step down...
New study involving Alabama patients sorts long COVID into four types
Researchers relying partly on reports of Alabamians experiencing long COVID have created four new subcategories of the disease to help doctors route patients toward the best treatments. The study was published last month in Nature Medicine. Researchers relied on data from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and New York. According to the...
Alabama's Ivey approves $40M in highway projects
(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday $40 million in road and bridge construction projects for cities and counties. The 33 projects are funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. "I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and...
Will North Alabama ever get locations for these popular chain restaurants?
There are plenty of options if you're heading out to grab a bite to eat in North Alabama — but some well-known chain restaurants still don't have a home here.
WATCH: SpaceX capsule flashed through early morning Gulf Coast sky
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A spacecraft was seen lighting up the sky through parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida early Wednesday morning. A Jan. 11 post from NASA’s blog says SpaceX’s unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 5:19 a.m. EST off the coast of Tampa. Lisa Finlay Chimento, a sergeant for the George […]
alreporter.com
Governor participates in ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband projects
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks during a Broadband Expansion Press Conference at Farmers Telecommunications Headquarters Wednesday January 11, 2023 in Rainsville, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey today participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking for two broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. These projects are funded by Alabama...
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
Boardwalks in North Alabama that are perfect for kids and families
If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, these boardwalk hikes may be just what you need! These are especially great for littles that may still be in strollers, those new walkers, or those with limited mobility. Read below to find your next perfect adventure. Desoto State...
alreporter.com
CollegeCounts 2023 Scholarship open for Alabama students
CollegeCounts — Alabama’s 529 college savings fund — offers awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees in scholarships to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama. The CollegeCounts Scholarship online application is available now through Feb. 28, 2023 at treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.
$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic
About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do There
With winter weather still making its presence felt and spring break right around the corner - you might be starting to think about sticking your toes in the warm sand of Alabama's beaches.
Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lights
An Alabama witness at Hoover reported watching and photographing a spinning disc of lights at 5:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Alabama lawmaker wants to boost principal pay, professional development
After multiple upward adjustments to teacher pay over the past few years, a north Alabama lawmaker is hoping to do the same for school principals. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said school leaders, teachers and parents have asked him to help better support principals and create a strong pipeline for building-level administrators.
outdooralabama.com
Cook: Deer Activity in Most of Alabama Approaching Peak
For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.
Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced more than $13 million in funding for various projects across North Alabama.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out
Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
apr.org
Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama
Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
