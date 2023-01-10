ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama's Ivey approves $40M in highway projects

(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday $40 million in road and bridge construction projects for cities and counties. The 33 projects are funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. "I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WATCH: SpaceX capsule flashed through early morning Gulf Coast sky

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A spacecraft was seen lighting up the sky through parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida early Wednesday morning. A Jan. 11 post from NASA’s blog says SpaceX’s unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 5:19 a.m. EST off the coast of Tampa. Lisa Finlay Chimento, a sergeant for the George […]
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Governor participates in ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband projects

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks during a Broadband Expansion Press Conference at Farmers Telecommunications Headquarters Wednesday January 11, 2023 in Rainsville, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey today participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking for two broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. These projects are funded by Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

CollegeCounts 2023 Scholarship open for Alabama students

CollegeCounts — Alabama’s 529 college savings fund — offers awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees in scholarships to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama. The CollegeCounts Scholarship online application is available now through Feb. 28, 2023 at treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$50 million in PPP loans went to elite Alabama private schools during pandemic

About one of every four Alabama private schools took Paycheck Protection Program loans, a program designed to help save jobs due to the loss of business from COVID lockdowns. The private school loans totaled more than $50 million, according to federal documents. All but one of those loans has been forgiven. According to documents, schools said the loans would save 6,000 school-related jobs.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama ranked one of the most biodiverse states

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whether you're an Alabama native or new to the state, you can enjoy Alabama's incredible biodiversity. The state isn't the most diverse in the country overall, but it takes the top prize for certain species. "alabama is actually number five in the united states of overall...
ALABAMA STATE
outdooralabama.com

Cook: Deer Activity in Most of Alabama Approaching Peak

For most of the state, Alabama deer hunters are in the midst of the peak hunting period when deer start moving with increased rutting activity. Chris Cook, Deer Program Coordinator with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, says hunters need to spend as much time as possible in the woods for the rest of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
ALABAMA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy