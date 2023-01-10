Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Arrested in Dorchester Shooting That Sent Victim to Hospital With Grave Injuries
A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday night, Boston police said. They did not immediately reveal the suspected shooter's name, but did say the man is being charged with assault with intent to murder. He's due in Dorchester District Court Tuesday. The victim...
NECN
Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley
Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
NECN
Teen Dead, 1 Hurt When Pickup Rolls Over in Berkley, Officials Say
UPDATE (Saturday, Jan. 15, 6:55 p.m.): One of the occupants of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Rehoboth, died in the crash, prosecutors said. Two people were severely injured after a crash in Berkley, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning, and one later died, officials said. The pickup truck crashed on Myricks Street...
NECN
Person Stabbed Near Boston Common, Police Investigating
A person was stabbed Sunday night near Boston Common, police said. Boston police had few details to report but confirm the department received a call around 7:43 p.m. for an incident on Tremont Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if any arrests had been...
NECN
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
NECN
Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Missing 35-Year-Old Mass. Woman
State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for five days. Brittany Tee was last seen leaving a Brookfield home around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Massachusetts State Police and the Brookfield Police Department.
NECN
Three Men Charged In Alleged Home Improvement Scam in Arlington
Three men are accused of trying to scam an elderly homeowner in Arlington, Massachusetts, with what police say is a common con - a home improvement scam. Quincy residents Peter Gilheney, 21, Patrick Gilheney, 18 and Randolph resident Richard Gilheney all face charges of malicious destruction of property, more than $1,200 and larceny by false pretenses, over $250. Peter Gilheney is also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and number plate violation to conceal identification.
NECN
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests
A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
NECN
Crowbar-Wielding Group Accused of Attacking, Robbing People on MBTA Trolley, Stations
A group of four people, one of whom was allegedly armed with a crowbar, attacked and robbed multiple people during assaults spanning numerous locations along the MBTA system in the Boston area, according to the agency's Transit Police. Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the string of attacks,...
NECN
Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28, Police Say
Weymouth police are asking for help to find a missing teenager who has not been seen since before the new year. Police say Rebekah Webb, 17, hasn't been seen since Dec. 28 and could be in the Providence, Rhode Island, area. Webb is described as 5-foot-3 and 130-135 lbs. They...
NECN
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
NECN
Residents Question, Slam Officials at Meeting on Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
A community meeting about a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, transitioned into a protest as emotions overcame the room. The meeting was held to discuss the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal last week at the hands of the Cambridge Police Department. "Justice for Faisal!" people shouted while hoisting signs reading...
NECN
Man Charged With Groping Crewmember Cleaning Bathroom on Cruise to Boston
A man has been indicted for allegedly groping a cruise ship worker as they sailed from Iceland to Boston this summer, federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Saturday. Daniel Farias, of Bloomington, Minnesota, allegedly groped the crewmember while the man was cleaning a bathroom early in the morning of Aug. 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts.
NECN
Massive Fire Tears Through Holbrook Home, Leaving 1 Dead
A man has died after a fire tore through a home Friday morning in Holbrook, Massachusetts, local and state emergency officials have confirmed. First responders got 911 calls just after 1 a.m. Friday for the fire, which was at 69 Belcher Street. Massive flames were seen shooting from the roof of the home, as smoke billowed from the multi-story house.
NECN
13-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Boston Found Safe
A 13-year-old girl has been found safe after being reported missing in Boston. Able Ebbi was found safe following a brief search, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a...
NECN
Family Prays for Safe Return of East Boston Woman Who Has Been Missing Since November
One family is praying for the return of an East Boston woman who has been missing since November. Reyna Morales Rojas, a Salvadoran mother was reported missing on Nov. 26 in East Boston. Her family says they are praying for her return so she can join her children in El Salvador soon.
NECN
Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials Documents Get New Home
Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston, officials said Thursday. The 527 documents — which include transcripts of testimony and examinations,...
NECN
Major Water Main Break in Boston Causes Flooding
Boston authorities are responding to a major water main break in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston on Saturday morning. Boston Water and Sewer has been struggling to shut off water since a 36 inch main broke around three o’clock this morning in Jamaica Plain. The water rushing down Heath Street for several hours, shutting down side streets including Round Hill street, Mindon Street and Gay Head Street.
NECN
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
NECN
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
