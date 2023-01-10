3-6-2-7 Nine races on today’s card as we begin a special 4-day racing week. #3 Elusive Image (3-1) finally broke cleanly after two poor starts in a row in his most recent, but was flat in the stretch after a wide trip. He showed signs of life two races back, running a career-best brisnet figure of 70 while getting up for third. He’s a mystery at this distance but he hasn’t run a bad race relative to these. #6 Sir Smoak (5-2) showed speed and held well in his two-turn debut at Penn National most recently. No one else in here has shown much speed before, and he’s already raced well at this distance. #2 California Ghost (2-1) takes a career-low drop in class and has run some decent late pace figures, suggesting the mile shouldn’t be a problem.

2 DAYS AGO