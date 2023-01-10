It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.

6 HOURS AGO