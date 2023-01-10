ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Google Stadia Has Released One Final Game Ahead of Its Shut Down On January 18

Google Stadia is officially shutting down on January 18, and the team behind the video game streaming service has gifted the world Worm Game, the final title that will be released for the platform and one that was used to test many of Stadia's features before it launched. Worm Game...
IGN

Deal Alert: $1000 Off the Optoma UHZ45 4K Laser Projector for Gamers

Amazon is offering a whopping $1000 off the excellent Optoma UHZ45 4K laser projector for gamers. It's normally $2499 but today it's on sale for only $1499, a savings of 40%. It's already marked as "temporarily out of stock' but you can still order it to lock in the price and it will automatically ship out when it becomes available.
IGN

Aussie Deals: Fire Deals on Emblem Engage, Gotham Knights, Forspoken, The Last of Us 2, Forza Horizon and More!

It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.
IGN

Deal Alert: Buy a Nintendo Switch Gaming Console, Get $35 Dell eGift Card

The Nintendo Switch deals from Black Friday are all but a memory. If you want to pick up a Switch right now, this is the best deal available. Dell is offering a bonus $35 Dell egift card when you purchase a Nintendo Switch console for $299.99. Buy Nintendo Switch, Get...

