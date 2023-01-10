Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Southeast Minnesota Town is the Only One of its Kind in the World
All towns have something unique about them. It could be an attraction, the history, or a restaurant everyone loves. But this town in southeast Minnesota is unique in a way that surprised me a little bit. I was doing some Googling to see which states shared a name with Rochester...
KEYC
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
drydenwire.com
50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill
POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin Cities
A band of light freezing rain entered the Twin Cities metro just after Midnight on January 11, 2023, and continued through about 8-9 AM that morning. According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport observation reported 0.03 inches of precipitation today, resulting in a glaze of ice across most metro area roadways and sidewalks.
St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Minneapolis residents battle against - and penguin-walk across - icy surfaces
MINNEAPOLIS – Grabbing the mail became a treacherous trip Wednesday morning. A glaze of ice coated Twin Cities stoops and sidewalks.Hazardous winter weather drives business at North End Hardware in Minneapolis."For thin stuff like this, sand or salt is the way to go," said North End's John Guion.He recommends an ice chopper that's made in Ramsey."What I like about a heavy chopper like that is instead of slamming down on there, it's doing the work because it's so heavy. You just lift up and drop it," he said.But if you're just waiting for the thaw, you better watch your step."You...
Parts of Minnesota blanketed in worst winter air quality since 2005
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Much of Minnesota has been suffering with stagnant air for the past couple days, leading to the extension of an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says this is the worst winter stagnation event since 2005, when it began keeping track.The stagnant air and moisture from melting snow is trapping pollutants near the ground, creating unhealthy air for large portions of the Twin Cities and further south. Other areas were in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.Mound resident Rocco Zahasky was among the skiers and snowboarders taking advantage of the fresh powder...
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
KAAL-TV
A stretch of Hwy 56 closes due to semi rollover near Randolph
(ABC 6 News) – A stretch of Minnesota State Highway 56 has closed due to a semi rollover, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closure is between Minnesota State Highway 19 just north of Stanton and 292nd St. E. in Randolph.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minnesota prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. - Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday.Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state's maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it "an expected natural causes death due to illness."Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a...
Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars -- one in August and another in June of last year."Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level -- but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 1