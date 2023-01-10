ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Alabama's Darius Miles ruled out for 2022-23 season with injury

Alabama men’s basketball announced junior forward Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon. Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season

There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers

Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

