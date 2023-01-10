Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Alabama's Darius Miles ruled out for 2022-23 season with injury
Alabama men’s basketball announced junior forward Darius Miles will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the Crimson Tide announced on Saturday afternoon. Miles sustained the injury during preseason camp and saw limited action in six contests along with ongoing rehab since the original...
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to showdown against Maryland
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media on Saturday afternoon for a few minutes. Below are a few tidbits from our conversation. -- Fran McCaffery says that he has great respect for Kevin and Ralph Willard. McCaffery mentions that he got the chance to coach against both of them several times throughout his coaching career. He says there are traits of Rick Pitano coached teams that show up on Kevin's teams.
247Sports
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy killed in car accident
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy have passed away following a car accident in Athens early Sunday morning. Willock had just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a Bulldog and had participated in the team’s championship celebration in Athens on Saturday. He was 20 years old.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football announces changes to season ticket prices for 2023 season
There’s going to be some changes to Iowa football next season. One of those changes is going to be in regards to season ticket prices, per a team press release on Friday. The season ticket prices for Iowa’s seven home games next season are going to range from $335 to $425. This past season the prices ranged from $345-$450 depending on where fans decided to sit.
Five Star Ace Bailey commits to Rutgers
Rutgers had a big win on its home court today, but the bigger win came in the locker room a few minutes later. It was then that 5-star forward Ace Bailey committed to join the Rutgers class of 2024. “Yes, I did commit. I just felt at home,” said Bailey...
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Vols 'really high on my list' for top-100 edge rusher after junior day
A highly ranked Class of 2024 edge rusher returned to Tennessee on Saturday for the third time in less than four months to attend the Vols' first junior day of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Penn State DL withdraws name from transfer portal, returning for 2023 season
Davon Townley is staying in Happy Valley after all. The Penn State defensive lineman announced that he would be returning to the program for the 2023 season. Townley initially entered the transfer portal, but elected to withdraw his name after having a change of heart. Townley, a 6-foot-6, 267-pound defender,...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
Michigan basketball: Juwan Howard reacts to Wolverines' victory over Northwestern
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team got a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon against Northwestern, pulling ahead in the latter stages of the game and holding on for an 85-78 win. Dug McDaniel had one of his best days in a Michigan uniform, scoring a...
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State battle could be brewing for Armstrong twins
The Armstrong twins go in-depth on Justin Frye stopping at their school Friday, their Ohio State offer and more.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray updates recovery plans after beating Michigan, thanks Iowa fans for support at home
Kris Murray may have been feeling pretty sore after how long he played against Michigan on Thursday. Murray updated what he’s going to do to recover at the post game presser. Iowa battled all night long and earned a 93-84 overtime win over the Wolverines. Murray played 45 minutes...
Heupel takes closer look at highly ranked, in-state quarterback target
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was in the Nashville, Tenn., area Friday night to take a closer look at a highly ranked quarterback target.
247Sports
