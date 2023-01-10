Are Ring Doorbells Worth The Money?

With motion-activated Ring doorbells becoming more and more commonplace, they're capturing a wide array of images that can range from amazing to disconcerting. Videos showing everything from wild animal sightings to strange weather occurrences are caught on them daily, not to mention delivery guys mishandling packages and porch pirates pilfering them. Jaws often drop when sightings like these are shared on social media and in neighborhood-specific groups.

Another interesting thing about Ring doorbells is that you can set the chimes and motion indicators to play cool sounds. From spooky noises for Halloween to sleigh bells marking the winter months, these sounds aren't make-or-break features, but they're still fun. If you haven't updated your doorbell yet to include one with cool features, you might wonder whether these are enough to warrant getting one. That's a valid concern given that many Ring doorbell models are between $60 to $350, per Security.org , and bundles with other services can drive the cost even higher. Before deciding whether adding a Ring doorbell to your home is a smart move, here are some other pros and cons.

Why Ring Doorbells Are Worth The Money

There are several reasons why Ring doorbells can be a great addition to a home and worth the investment. One of the most common reasons is the deterrent to crime that they offer. Even the nicest neighborhoods can have marauders looking for easy pickings from house to house or car to car. Ring doorbell videos don't always thwart these types of crimes, but they can aid in finding the perpetrators.

You can also use a Ring doorbell to talk to someone while they're standing on your stoop without opening the door. This is especially useful when you're unable to answer the door or don't want to, in the case of solicitors. This feature is also super useful when you're traveling. Since you're using your smart device to communicate, you can be at the office or halfway around the world, and the person you're talking with is none the wiser.

Another advantage is seeing if a delivery person left a package at your door when you're not home. You can then ask a trusted neighbor to retrieve the parcel for you to keep it safe. For many people, these types of security features are all it takes to justify the cost of a Ring doorbell.

Why A Ring Doorbell Might Not Be Right For You

Even though Ring doorbells are easy to install, these devices only work if you have wireless internet set up in your home. You also need to have a smartphone or tablet with the Ring app installed. For these motives alone, a doorbell like this might not be an excellent fit for all households. If you or a family member don't use home internet or a smart device, getting them to have a Ring doorbell doesn't always make sense financially.

Most Ring doorbells also operate using rechargeable batteries, which must be removed and juiced up regularly. You may need a spare so that your doorbell isn't out of commission every time you need a charge, which adds an extra expense to your purchase. If you expect your doorbell to serve you while traveling, you'll also need to remember to charge it before going away or risk it being inoperable while you're gone.

The settings on Ring doorbells can also be a bit finicky. One setting will pick up every car driving by your home, while another might not be sensitive enough to detect a person walking up to your door. If you don't have the patience to get the adjustments right, you might decide to turn it off and go old school. Even with some downsides , Ring doorbells can benefit a home if they fit into your budget.

