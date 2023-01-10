Read full article on original website
Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson. Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case. Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
Body found near South Carolina home, sheriff says death ‘appears suspicious’
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Saturday afternoon outside a Johns Island home. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 1 p.m. off Gibbs Road after a body was found in the backyard. “The death appears suspicious at this time,” Andrew Knapp […]
Missing 14-year-old found
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person was injured in a shooting at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 6855 Dorchester Rd. where they found a man in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot, a police report states.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 75 vendors gathered on Folly Beach Saturday to bring locals and visitors to the city during what they call the slow season. Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory Saturday,” bringing out over 5,000 people. The event on Center Street included bands, arts and crafts vendors, and even hot dog eating and oyster shucking competitions.
Businesses take inflation into consideration during Charleston Restaurant Week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Locals and tourists aren’t short of options when it comes to picking a place to eat during Charleston Restaurant Week, but for the second year in a row, Charleston’s Hospitality Group won’t be participating. “With the inflation and rising cost of everything right...
Report: Two charged after 30 lbs. of marijuana found at Charleston airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says. According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband. A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics […]
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Crews responding to Ladson house fire
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Ladson. According to a C&B Fire official, the fire happened on Pending Circle. No injuries have been reported and firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for several hours. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
