Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Car recovered from creek Saturday night in Ladson area

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash off Farmington Road. According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.  Officials confirmed the incident happened in the area of Farmington […]
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived. Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire. Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Warming shelters open for the cold weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston. Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m. Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Missing 14-year-old found

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a missing 14-year-old boy was located. He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in shooting incident in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was left struck by gunfire in his Andrews home Saturday morning.  According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Myrtle Street just before 6 a.m. Reports say a resident heard someone enter his house through a window around 4:30 a.m. […]
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets. Shortly after the first...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday. It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m. A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said one person was injured in a shooting at a North Charleston gas station Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Sunoco located at 6855 Dorchester Rd. where they found a man in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Camaro that had been shot, a police report states.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday. Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 75 vendors gathered on Folly Beach Saturday to bring locals and visitors to the city during what they call the slow season. Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory Saturday,” bringing out over 5,000 people. The event on Center Street included bands, arts and crafts vendors, and even hot dog eating and oyster shucking competitions.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area. Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
BURTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews responding to Ladson house fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are responding to a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Ladson. According to a C&B Fire official, the fire happened on Pending Circle. No injuries have been reported and firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for several hours. This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.
LADSON, SC

