OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Will Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency

Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

Kayvon Thibodeaux's Top Hat and Chain Continue Fashion-Filled Wild Card Weekend

Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like he's taking a page out of head coach -- and part-time magician -- Brian Daboll's book of tricks. Thibodeaux arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the New York Giants’ wild card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with a top hat and chain. The rookie outside linebacker was also sporting a fur coat.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest

Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
NBC Philadelphia

Scuffle Breaks Out After Josh Allen, Christian Wilkins Exchange Shoves

Things are getting heated in Buffalo. The Miami Dolphins got a crucial turnover when cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The attention quickly turned a bit further downfield, where players from both teams got into a scuffle. Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins bumped into a disengaged Allen on...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Ranking Eagles' Possible Divisional Round Opponents in NFL Playoffs

Ranking Eagles’ possible divisional round opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes with it. So this weekend they wait. They’ll watch the three NFC games eager to find out their opponent for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

What Jason Kelce Thinks Is Real Benefit of Eagles' Bye Week

What Kelce thinks is the real benefit of Eagles’ bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jason Kelce said Nick Sirianni has shown the Eagles a particular Kobe Bryant video “a thousand times” over the last couple seasons. It’s about fundamentals. The video is of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

