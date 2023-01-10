Read full article on original website
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Rumors: These Three Teams Will Pursue Tom Brady in Free Agency
Report: These three teams will pursue Tom Brady in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It remains to be seen whether Tom Brady will return for his 24th NFL season. But if he does, he'll have some intriguing options in free agency this spring. On Sunday, NFL Media's...
Jerry Jones’ Mike McCarthy Vote of Confidence Could Be Kiss of Death for Coach
Jerry Jones' Mike McCarthy statement seems like good news for the Cowboys coach, but if he loses in the playoffs will Sean Payton be in play? The post Jerry Jones’ Mike McCarthy Vote of Confidence Could Be Kiss of Death for Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Listen: Vikings announcer Paul Allen's audible disgust at Reagor's punt fumble
'That's so freaking unacceptable.'
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Celebrates Epic Playoff Win With Trip to Waffle House
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic playoff win with trip to Waffle House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How does a quarterback celebrate pulling off one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history?. By going to Waffle House, apparently. Trevor Lawrence showed up at a local Waffle House in the...
Kayvon Thibodeaux's Top Hat and Chain Continue Fashion-Filled Wild Card Weekend
Kayvon Thibodeaux looks like he's taking a page out of head coach -- and part-time magician -- Brian Daboll's book of tricks. Thibodeaux arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the New York Giants’ wild card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with a top hat and chain. The rookie outside linebacker was also sporting a fur coat.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Buys One-Way Ticket to Thailand, Declines NFL Interest
Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently...
Scuffle Breaks Out After Josh Allen, Christian Wilkins Exchange Shoves
Things are getting heated in Buffalo. The Miami Dolphins got a crucial turnover when cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The attention quickly turned a bit further downfield, where players from both teams got into a scuffle. Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins bumped into a disengaged Allen on...
Ranking Eagles' Possible Divisional Round Opponents in NFL Playoffs
Ranking Eagles’ possible divisional round opponents originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes with it. So this weekend they wait. They’ll watch the three NFC games eager to find out their opponent for the...
What Jason Kelce Thinks Is Real Benefit of Eagles' Bye Week
What Kelce thinks is the real benefit of Eagles’ bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jason Kelce said Nick Sirianni has shown the Eagles a particular Kobe Bryant video “a thousand times” over the last couple seasons. It’s about fundamentals. The video is of...
